Inter alia, to consider, discuss and decide various terms and conditions in connection with the Rights Issue and other related matters, including the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price, Rights Issue size, rights entitlement ratio, Record Date and timing of the Rights Issue. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. 5th December, 2024, have inter alia considered and approved the following terms of the Right Issue: 1. Total number of Equity Shares and Rights Issue size: 42,82,00,000 Fully paid-up Equity Shares of 1/- (Rupees One Only) each at an issue price of 1.14/- (Rupees One and Fourteen Paisa Only) per equity share aggregating to 48,81,48,000/- 2. Right Issue Price: 1.14 per fully paid-up Equity Shares (including a premium of 0.14 per Equity Share). 3. Right Entitlement Ratio: 8 (Eight) new Right Shares for every 1 (One) Existing Equity Shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date as mentioned below. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2024)

Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Outcome and Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Quarterly Results Pursuant to second provision to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 11th November, 2024, at the corporate office of the Company situated at 514 Swati Crimson and Clove, Nr Shilaj Circle, Shilaj, Ahmedabad, Daskroi, Gujarat - 380 054 which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 08:45 P.M. inter-alia, to Considered and Approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Quasar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Sub Division of Face value of Equity Shares of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held as on today i.e. 23.09.2024 Board of Directors Recommended the Split of Face Value of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1/- each subject to the approval of the Members in EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Quasar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the fund raising through Right Issue Outcome of Board Meeting for the approved the Raising of Funds through Right Issue 1. Fund raising by way of an issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each of the Company to its eligible equity shareholders on a rights basis (Rights issue) for a value not exceeding Rs. 49,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Nine Crore Only), subject to receipt of necessary approvals from regulatory authorities, as applicable and in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws. 2. Further, the Board has constituted a Rights Issue Committee and authorized its members to decide on the terms and conditions of the Issue, including but not limited to, the final Issue size/amount, rights entitlement ratio, the issue price, record date, timing of the Rights Issue, approval of draft letter of offer; appointment of intermediaries, if required; allotment of shares and other related matters. Raising of Funds through Right Issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 21st August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:00 P.M., has: 1. Recommended appointment of M/s. J. Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, (FRN: 110266W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office for 5 years i.e. financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29 subject to the approval of Shareholders in General Meeting. 2. Increase in Authorised Share Capital upto Rs. 50,00,00,000/- by alteration of the capital clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. Considered and approved Reports of the Board of Directors of the Company along with Annexures thereto. 4. Decided to hold the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. 21st August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

Quasar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Saturday 10th August 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company situated at 514 Swati Crimson and Clove Nr Shilaj Circle Shilaj Ahmedabad Daskroi Gujarat India 380054 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 10th August, 2024, at the corporate office of the Company situated at 514 Swati Crimson and Clove, Nr Shilaj Circle, Shilaj, Ahmedabad, Daskroi, Gujarat - 380 054 which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:45 P.M. inter-alia, to Considered and Approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Quasar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 3:00 P. M. at the corporate office of the Company situated at 514 Swati Crimson and Clove Nr Shilaj Circle Shilaj Ahmedabad Daskroi Gujarat India 380054 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e., Monday, 20th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M. Appointment of Mr. Lovish Kataria (DIN: 06925922) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 20th May, 2024. 2. Appointment of Ms. Namrata Shah (DIN: 10204473) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 20th May, 2024. 3. Resignation of Mr. Nirav Mahadevia (DIN: 02512770) from the Post of Additional Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f 20th May, 2024. 4.Request letter dated 16th April, 2024 received from Mr. Ankit Agarwal for reclassification of his status from Promoter/ Promoter Group to Public Category

Quasar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 11th January 2024 at 5:00 P. M. at the registered office of the company situated at 1971-72 Room No.3 Ground Floor Kucha Chelan Khari Baoli Chandni Chowk North Delhi Delhi India - 110 006 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Quasar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was schedule to be held on Thursday, 11th January, 2024 at 5:00 P. M. is now reschedule to be held on Thursday, 18th January, 2024 at 5:00 P. M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 1971-72, Room No.3, Ground Floor, Kucha Chelan, Khari Baoli Chandni Chowk, North Delhi, Delhi, India - 110 006 inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. QUASAR INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 18 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results is Re-schedule and to be held on 11 Jan 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/01/2024) Quasar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was schedule to be held on Thursday, 18th January, 2024 at 5:00 P. M. is now reschedule to be held on Monday, 5th February, 2024 at 4:00 P. M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 1971-72, Room No.3, Ground Floor, Kucha Chelan, Khari Baoli Chandni Chowk, North Delhi, Delhi, India - 110 006 inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Quasar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was schedule to be held on Monday, 5th February, 2024 at 5:00 P. M. is now reschedule to be held on Monday, 12th February, 2024 at 5:00 P. M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 1971-72, Room No.3, Ground Floor, Kucha Chelan, Khari Baoli Chandni Chowk, North Delhi, Delhi, India - 110 006 inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Adjournment of Board Meeting schedule on 14th February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Quasar India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 at 3:00 P. M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 1971-72, Room No.3, Ground Floor, Kucha Chelan, Khari Baoli Chandni Chowk, North Delhi, Delhi, India - 110 006 inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 27th March, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 3:00 P. M. and concluded at 8:00 P. M. inter-alia, has consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Thanking You (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)

