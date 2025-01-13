Quasar India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.35
5.35
5.35
5.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.6
1
-0.02
0.16
Net Worth
7.95
6.35
5.33
5.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.2
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.96
6.55
5.33
5.51
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.08
0.08
0.06
Networking Capital
7.96
6.46
5.21
5.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0.66
Inventory Days
37.74
Sundry Debtors
39.48
3.8
0.16
0.04
Debtor Days
2.28
Other Current Assets
5.09
5.61
5.06
4.91
Sundry Creditors
-35.7
-2.74
0
-0.21
Creditor Days
12
Other Current Liabilities
-0.9
-0.21
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0
0.01
0.04
0.08
Total Assets
7.96
6.55
5.33
5.52
