Quasar India Ltd Balance Sheet

2.17
(1.88%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:21:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Quasar India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.35

5.35

5.35

5.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.6

1

-0.02

0.16

Net Worth

7.95

6.35

5.33

5.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0.2

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.96

6.55

5.33

5.51

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.08

0.08

0.06

Networking Capital

7.96

6.46

5.21

5.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0.66

Inventory Days

37.74

Sundry Debtors

39.48

3.8

0.16

0.04

Debtor Days

2.28

Other Current Assets

5.09

5.61

5.06

4.91

Sundry Creditors

-35.7

-2.74

0

-0.21

Creditor Days

12

Other Current Liabilities

-0.9

-0.21

-0.01

-0.02

Cash

0

0.01

0.04

0.08

Total Assets

7.96

6.55

5.33

5.52

Quasar India : related Articles

No Record Found

