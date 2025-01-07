iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quasar India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.01
(1.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quasar India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.38

13.09

0.18

0.46

yoy growth (%)

-51.25

7,035.01

-60.87

-28.08

Raw materials

-6.32

-12.89

-0.35

-0.46

As % of sales

99.02

98.51

191.71

98.63

Employee costs

-0.07

0

-0.04

-0.08

As % of sales

1.2

0.04

22.39

18.84

Other costs

-0.15

-0.88

-0.22

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.37

6.78

124.46

41.79

Operating profit

-0.16

-0.69

-0.43

-0.27

OPM

-2.6

-5.34

-238.58

-59.27

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.06

0

0

Other income

0.12

0.71

0.42

0.29

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.05

-0.01

0.01

Taxes

0.06

0

0

0

Tax rate

-82.52

-2.15

-24.86

-30.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.01

-0.05

-0.01

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.01

-0.05

-0.01

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-76.46

302.55

-222.52

-84.95

NPM

-0.2

-0.41

-7.41

2.36

Quasar India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Quasar India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.