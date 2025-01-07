Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.38
13.09
0.18
0.46
yoy growth (%)
-51.25
7,035.01
-60.87
-28.08
Raw materials
-6.32
-12.89
-0.35
-0.46
As % of sales
99.02
98.51
191.71
98.63
Employee costs
-0.07
0
-0.04
-0.08
As % of sales
1.2
0.04
22.39
18.84
Other costs
-0.15
-0.88
-0.22
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.37
6.78
124.46
41.79
Operating profit
-0.16
-0.69
-0.43
-0.27
OPM
-2.6
-5.34
-238.58
-59.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.06
0
0
Other income
0.12
0.71
0.42
0.29
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.05
-0.01
0.01
Taxes
0.06
0
0
0
Tax rate
-82.52
-2.15
-24.86
-30.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
-0.05
-0.01
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
-0.05
-0.01
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-76.46
302.55
-222.52
-84.95
NPM
-0.2
-0.41
-7.41
2.36
