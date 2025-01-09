Quasar India Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE 1

A. Global Economic Outlook:

Global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3.0 percent in both 2023 and 2024. While the forecast for 2023 is modestly higher than predicted in the April 2023 World Economic Outlook (WEO), it remains weak by historical standards. The rise in central bank policy rates to fight inflation continues to weigh on economic activity. Global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and 5.2 percent in 2024. Underlying (core) inflation is projected to decline more gradually, and forecasts for inflation in 2024 have been revised upward.

The recent resolution of the US debt ceiling standoff and, earlier this year, strong action by authorities to contain turbulence in US and Swiss banking, reduced the immediate risks of financial sector turmoil. This moderated adverse risks to the outlook. However, the balance of risks to global growth remains tilted to the downside. Inflation could remain high and even rise if further shocks occur, including those from an intensification of the war in Ukraine and extreme weather-related events, triggering more restrictive monetary policy. Financial sector turbulence could resume as markets adjust to further policy tightening by central banks. Chinas recovery could slow, in part as a result of unresolved real estate problems, with negative cross-border spillovers. Sovereign debt distress could spread to a wider group of economies. On the upside, inflation could fall faster than expected, reducing the need for tight monetary policy, and domestic demand could again prove more resilient.

In most economies, the priority remains achieving sustained disinflation while ensuring financial stability. Therefore, central banks should remain focused on restoring price stability and strengthening financial supervision and risk monitoring. Should market strains materialize, countries should provide liquidity promptly while mitigating the possibility of moral hazard. They should also build fiscal buffers, with the composition of fiscal adjustment ensuring targeted support for the most vulnerable. Improvements to the supply side of the economy would facilitate fiscal consolidation and a smoother decline of inflation toward target levels.

For emerging market and developing economies, growth is projected to be broadly stable at 4.0 percent in 2023 and 4.1 percent 2024, with modest revisions of 0.1 percentage point for 2023 and -0.1 percentage point for 2024. However, this stable average masks divergences, with about 61 percent of the economies in this group growing faster in 2023 and the rest—including low-income countries and three of the five geographic regions described in what follows— growing more slowly.

Growth in emerging and developing Europe is projected to rise to 1.8 percent in 2023, reflecting a 0.6 percentage point upward revision since April, and to rise further to 2.2 percent in 2024. The forecast for Russia in 2023 has been revised upward by 0.8 percentage point to 1.5 percent, reflecting hard data (on retail trade, construction, and industrial production) that point to a strong first half of the year, with a large fiscal stimulus driving that strength.

B. Overview of the Indian Economy:

India, meanwhile, enjoys a Goldilocks moment as it sees its economic activity gaining momentum amid continuing global uncertainties. The last quarters GDP data was pleasantly surprising but not completely unexpected. The GDP growth in the fourth quarter has pushed up the full-year GDP growth of FY2022-23 to 7.2%, 200 basis points (bps) higher than the earlier estimate. The recently released Annual Economic Review for the month of May 2023 highlighted that the post pandemic quarterly trajectories of consumption and investment have crossed pre pandemic levels.

Evidently, economists and analysts are bullish about the Indian economy. Our growth forecasts for FY2023-24 remain similar to our April forecast, although higher-than-expected growth in FY2022- 23 has raised our base for comparison. That said, we have raised our lower limit of the range given the buoyancy of the economy. We expect India to grow between 6% and 6.3% in FY2023-24 and have a stronger outlook thereafter. In fact, if global uncertainties recede, we expect growth to surpass 7% over the next two years.

Future capital spending of the government in the Indian economy is expected to be supported by factors such as tax buoyancy, streamlined tax system, thorough assessment and rationalization of the tariff structure and digitization of tax filing. In the medium term, an increase in capital spending on infrastructure and asset-building projects is set to increase growth multipliers. Furthermore, revival in monsoon and Kharif sowing helped the agriculture sector gain momentum.

India has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world, and is expected to be one of the top three economic powers globally over the next 10-15 years, backed by its robust democracy and strong partnerships.

C. Industry structure and development:

The year witnessed a highly dynamic situation of our country; India must be consistent in regaining its position as a leading emerging market investment destination. This can only be possible if consistency and clarity is in our policies. In anticipation of the election results the equity markets have created an all-time high and currency markets are buoyant but investors (private and foreign) are waiting for stability of governance. They will see policy actions before committing long term capital to India. Basically, India is experiencing a difficult economic situation on the growth, asset quality, inflation and fiscal deficit fronts. Growth estimation graph shows bottomward trends but recovery is predicated upon clarity of policy matters and decision making by the Government. Both of the factors are out of the control of private enterprises.

The past year has been a challenging year for our Industry with lots of ups and downs. In spite of the above, the industry has been able to maintain its steady performance during the year under review. The Fabrics/Textile Industry has played a key role in the countrys progress over the years and the situation is likely to gain momentum in the times ahead. The Industry continues to hold a dominant position in countrys economic structure because of its huge contribution towards employment generation.

D. O pportunities and Threats:

Opportunities:

> Network area: The Company has diverse product portfolio, wide network area of sales, marketing and distribution, wide range of fill volumes etc.

> Management: The Company has experienced management team and well qualified senior executives.

> Market: Companys manufacturing and institutional sales stabilize revenue stream and helps in targeting new domestic and export markets. Hence, the Company has a wide range of network area for trading its products online or offline.

> Market Research and Development: Our continuous market research and development efforts have allowed us to identify emerging trends and customer preferences in the domestic market By aligning our product offerings with these demands, we have managed to stay ahead of the competition.

Threats:

> High Competition Era: The Pharmaceutical Industry has entered into the orbit of the high competition. The market fights are set to intensify with unstoppable capacity build up. The Competition from both unorganized and other organized players, leading to difficulties in improving market share.

> Manpower: The one of the common problem emerged for finding talent with competence or even skilled man power for Pharmaceutical Industries irrespective of the Companys Brand or Size.

> Under cutting of price: Due to high competition in market, the competitors are doing price cutting of Services to compete or keep their existence in markets which is ultimate big problems for the industries.

> New Entrance: More and more new organized players are entering into market which will increase competition in organized sector also.

E. Se gment-wise or Product-wise performance:

The Company is primarily engaged in single segment i.e. Agriculture Trading.

The Turnover of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 364574.35 thousand.

F. Future Outlook:

Quasar India Limited expects to improve its performance in financial year 2023-24 and hopes to grow at rate faster than the growth of bank credit. The approach would be to continue with the growth momentum while balancing risk.

G. Risks and concerns:

Risk Management is an integral part of our Companys business strategy. A dedicated team is a part of the management processes governed by the senior management team. This team reviews compliance with risk policies, monitors risk tolerance limits, reviews and analyzes risk exposure related to specific issues and provides oversight of risk across the organization. The team nurtures a healthy and independent risk management function to avoid any kind of misappropriations in the Company. As part of the Risk Management framework, the management of Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk and Fraud Risk are placed under the Head - Risk. The Credit Risk management structure includes separate credit policies and procedures for various businesses. The risk policies define prudential limits, portfolio criteria, exceptional approval metrics, etc. and cover risk assessment for new product offerings. Concentration Risk is managed by analyzing counter-party, industry sector, geographical region, single borrower and borrower group. Retail Finance credit approval is based on product / programs and monitoring is primarily done at the portfolio level across products and programs. Causal analysis is carried out and corrective actions are implemented on key risk indicators. A Senior Management oversight committee meets periodically to review the operational risk profile of the organization. Fraud risks are mitigated through a fraud risk management team.

H. Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The Company has an independent Internal Audit function with a well-established risk management framework. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function are derived from the Internal Audit Charter approved by the Audit Committee. The Company has engaged a reputable external firm to support the Internal Audit function for carrying out the Internal Audit reviews.

The Audit Committee meets every quarter to review and discuss the various Internal Audit reports and follow up on action plans of past significant audit issues and compliance with the audit plan. The Chairperson of the Audit Committee has periodic one-on-one meetings with the Chief Internal Auditor to discuss any key concerns.

Additionally, the following measures are taken to ensure proper control:

• Budgets are prepared for all the operational levels.

• Any material variance from budget has to be approved by the Commercial director.

• Any major policy change is approved by the managing director.

• Any deficiency in not achieving target is reviewed at management meetings.

I. Key Financial Ratios:

In accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2018 (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Company is required to give details of significant changes (change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in Key sector specific financial ratios. In this regard, the Company has no significant changes in any key sector specific financial ratios to report.

J. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is described in the Directors Report of the Company.

K. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front including number of people employed:

The cordial employer - employee relationship also continued during the year under the review. The Company has continued to give special attention to human resources.

L. Caution Statement:

Statements made in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the various parts may be "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. The actual results may differ from those expectations depending upon the economic conditions, changes in Govt. Regulations and amendments in tax laws and other internal and external factors.