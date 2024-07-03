iifl-logo-icon 1
Quasar India Ltd Company Summary

2.17
(1.88%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Quasar India Ltd Summary

Quasar India Limited was incorporated on 18th April 1979. The Company is currently engaged in the business of dealing and trading in all types of goods, commodities and other related materials on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere..The companies business in trading including buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in iron & steel, Tin Plates, scraps and/or its peripherals, gold, silver, diamonds, precious stones, coal, lime stone, aluminium, titanium, chrome, copper, gypsum, lead, nickel, sulphur, tin, zinc, steel, bauxite, textile, cloth, tupperware, yarn, fabric or any other minerals, metals, precious metals, stones and metal related materials.Apart from this, the company also carries on the business of trading, investing, acquiring, holding, selling of shares, stocks, commodities, derivatives, both equity and commodity, debentures, debenture stock and bonds.

