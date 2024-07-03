Quasar India Limited was incorporated on 18th April 1979. The Company is currently engaged in the business of dealing and trading in all types of goods, commodities and other related materials on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere..The companies business in trading including buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in iron & steel, Tin Plates, scraps and/or its peripherals, gold, silver, diamonds, precious stones, coal, lime stone, aluminium, titanium, chrome, copper, gypsum, lead, nickel, sulphur, tin, zinc, steel, bauxite, textile, cloth, tupperware, yarn, fabric or any other minerals, metals, precious metals, stones and metal related materials.Apart from this, the company also carries on the business of trading, investing, acquiring, holding, selling of shares, stocks, commodities, derivatives, both equity and commodity, debentures, debenture stock and bonds.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.