Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company The Board has Decided to convey the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EoGM) as on 17th October, 2024 at 12:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Video Means (OAVM). The Board has approved the Draft Notice for the Said EoGM. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today, i.e. 17th October, 2024 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024) Scrutinizer Report under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)