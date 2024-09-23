|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Sep 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company The Board has Decided to convey the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EoGM) as on 17th October, 2024 at 12:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Video Means (OAVM). The Board has approved the Draft Notice for the Said EoGM. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024) Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today, i.e. 17th October, 2024 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024) Scrutinizer Report under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.