Recommended Sub-Division of 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (ten) each fully paid up into 1 (one) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (one) each fully paid up, resulting in issuance 10 (ten) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (one) each fully paid up, thereby keeping the paid up capital intact, subject to the approval of the Members in the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Pursuant to SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 details enclosed as Annexure-B Intimation Regarding fixing of 29th October, 2024 as a record date for the purpose of sub division of equity shares of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that QUASAR INDIA LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE QUASAR INDIA LTD. (538452) RECORD DATE 29.10.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 29/10/2024 DR-746/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE855P01033 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 29/10/2024. i. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.10.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20241021-41 dated October 21, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code Quasar India Ltd (538452) New ISIN No. INE855P01041 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 29-10-2024 (DR- 746/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 25.10.2024)