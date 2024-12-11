8:1 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that QUASAR INDIA LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE QUASAR INDIA LIMITED (538452) RECORD DATE 11.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 08 (Eight) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for cash at a Premium of Re. 0.14 per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 11/12/2024 DR-775/2024-2025 * Terms of Payment: Issue Price of Re.1.14 per Equity Share shall be payable at the time of Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.12.2024)