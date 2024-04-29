To,

The Members of

Quest Capital Markets Limited

(Formerly BNK Capital Markets Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Quest Capital Markets Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the ‘ financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its Profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules issued thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

lIdentify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

lObtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

lEvaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

lConclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

lEvaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1.As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2.As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a)We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b)In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c)The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d)In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e)On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f)With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g)With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no managerial remuneration is paid to its directors during the year by the Company

(h)With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There are no pending litigations on the financial position in the Companys financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company has made no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. a) The final dividend as proposed for the previous year which has been declared and paid during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the the same has been operated throughout the year for all the transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Acccounts) Rules 2014 applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(i) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate was carried out by us during the course of the audit of the Company, our report on the matters specified under the Para 3(A) and 3(C) of Non - Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 is as follows:

i) The Company is engaged in the business of Non- Banking Financial Institution as defined in section 45-IA of the RBI Act. It has obtained Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India and the Certificate No. is B.05.02574 dated 9th December, 2004 (being original date of registration).

ii) The Financial asset/income pattern of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is as follows:

% of Financial Assets to Total Assets:97.12%

% of Financial Income to Total Income:97.95%

In view of the above ratios, the Company is entitled to continue to hold Certificate of Registration issued by the Reserve Bank of India as on 31st March, 2024.

iii) The Company is meeting the required net owned fund requirement as laid down in Master Direction -Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

iv) The Board of Directors of the Company has passed a resolution at its meeting held on 20th April, 2023 for not accepting any public deposit.

v) The Company has not accepted any public deposit during the year.

vi) The Company has complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards, assets classification and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as applicable to it in terms of Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and Master Direction-Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company –Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2023.

vii) The Company is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC as defined in Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016:

(a) The capital adequacy ratio as disclosed in the return submitted to the Reserve Bank of India in form DNBS 03, has been correctly arrived at and such ratio is in compliance with the minimum CRAR prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India;

(b) The Company has furnished to the Reserve Bank of India the annual/quarterly statement of capital funds, risk assets/exposures and risk asset ratio (DNBS 03) within the stipulated period.

viii) The Company has not been classified as NBFC Micro Finance Institution (MFI) as defined in the Non-Banking Financial Company - Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company and Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date, we report that:

i.In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a)(A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is not in possession of intangible assets at any time during the year.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable, having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company did not have any immovable property at any time during the year, hence reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii.(a) The inventories consist of securities which are in dematerialised form have been verified during the year at reasonable intervals by the management from demat statement. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) During the year, the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company . .

(b)According to the information and explanations provided to us, the investments made during the year by the Company are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided guarantees or security and has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally regular.

(d) As per the information and explanations provided to us, there is no amount which is overdue at the Balance Sheet date in respect of loans and advances.

(e) As per the information and explanations provided to us, there are no loans or advances falling due during the year which were renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans given to the same parties.

(f) The company has not granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayments.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and investments, the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with. The Company has not provided guarantees and security during the year.

v. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi.The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii.According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

There were no dues of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii.According to the information and explanations provided to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix.(a) The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from any lender. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x.(a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi.(a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations provided to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii.The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii.According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors.

xvi.(a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has obtained Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India and the Certificate No. is B.05.02574 dated 9th December, 2004 (being original date of registration).

(b) The Company has conducted the non-banking financial activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (‘CoR) from the RBI as per the RBI Act. The Company has not conducted any housing finance activities and is not required to obtain CoR for such activities from the RBI.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the Regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group has four Core Investment Companies (CICs) as part of the Group.

xvii.The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix.On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx.The clause relating to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the company. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi.On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture company.Hence reporting under paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on Financial Statements

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Quest Capital Markets Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial with reference to these financial statements reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements were operating effectively as at 31stMarch, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For, Santosh Choudhary & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration. No. : 323720E

CA. Bijay Khowala

Partner

Place: Kolkata Membership No. 061158

Date: 29th April, 2024 UDIN: 24061158BKFRHH5363