Quest Capital Markets Ltd Share Price

478.1
(-0.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:35:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open540
  • Day's High540
  • 52 Wk High574
  • Prev. Close479.3
  • Day's Low478
  • 52 Wk Low 295
  • Turnover (lac)3.42
  • P/E23.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,633.5
  • EPS20.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)478.1
  • Div. Yield0.52
Quest Capital Markets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

540

Prev. Close

479.3

Turnover(Lac.)

3.42

Day's High

540

Day's Low

478

52 Week's High

574

52 Week's Low

295

Book Value

1,633.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

478.1

P/E

23.39

EPS

20.49

Divi. Yield

0.52

Quest Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Action

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 May, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Quest Capital Markets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Quest Capital Markets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.91%

Institutions: 2.91%

Non-Institutions: 22.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quest Capital Markets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

976.42

663.67

806.82

472.8

Net Worth

986.42

673.67

816.82

482.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.47

19.32

-12.68

0.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

18.56

17.06

10.67

3.7

2.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.56

17.06

10.67

3.7

2.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.17

0

1.92

11

6.24

Quest Capital Markets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quest Capital Markets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Trivikram Khaitan

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sunil Bhandari

Non Executive Director

Harish Toshniwal

Non Executive Director

SUNIL KUMAR SANGANERIA

Independent Director

Rusha Mitra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

BHAWNA AGARWAL

Independent Director

Tarun Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quest Capital Markets Ltd

Summary

Quest Capital Markets Ltd (Formerly known as BNK Capital Markets Limited) was incorporated on 17th April 1986. The Company is engaged into trading of securities, leasing, mobilisation of fixed deposit scheme of others companies, investments in securities for long term and short term, investment banking services comprising loan syndication services, bill discounting syndication, lease consultancy etc. and has set up an equity research cell to conduct in depth research on companies and industry.BNK Stock Brokers Pvt. Ltd, was a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, the company has disinvested its holding to the extent of Rs 25 lacs for strategic reasons. BNK Stock Brokers Pvt. Ltd merged with BNK Securities Pvt. Ltd, with effect from 1.4.1997 vide order dated 16.6.98 of the Hon.High court at Calcutta. Upon the merger, the company ceased to be a subsidiary company.During the year 2000-01,the company has invested into BNK eSolutions Pvt Ltd to a tune of Rs.2.88 crores to set up an international call centre at Infinity Towers,Salt Lake,Kolkata. This would be the first project of its kind in Eastern India.This project is expected to commence operation in the financial year 2001-02.During the year 2000-01,the company has surrendered its registration as Category 1 Merchant Bankers with SEBI and is reviving its application with RBI to act as NBFC.BNKe. Solutions Pvt. Ltd.. a subsidiary of the Company setup an international Call Center at Kolkata, and commenced commercial operation i
Company FAQs

What is the Quest Capital Markets Ltd share price today?

The Quest Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹478.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quest Capital Markets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quest Capital Markets Ltd is ₹478.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quest Capital Markets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quest Capital Markets Ltd is 23.39 and 0.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quest Capital Markets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quest Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quest Capital Markets Ltd is ₹295 and ₹574 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quest Capital Markets Ltd?

Quest Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.74%, 3 Years at 25.30%, 1 Year at 24.19%, 6 Month at 25.14%, 3 Month at -7.03% and 1 Month at -1.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quest Capital Markets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quest Capital Markets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 2.91 %
Public - 22.09 %

