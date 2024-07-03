Summary

Quest Capital Markets Ltd (Formerly known as BNK Capital Markets Limited) was incorporated on 17th April 1986. The Company is engaged into trading of securities, leasing, mobilisation of fixed deposit scheme of others companies, investments in securities for long term and short term, investment banking services comprising loan syndication services, bill discounting syndication, lease consultancy etc. and has set up an equity research cell to conduct in depth research on companies and industry.BNK Stock Brokers Pvt. Ltd, was a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, the company has disinvested its holding to the extent of Rs 25 lacs for strategic reasons. BNK Stock Brokers Pvt. Ltd merged with BNK Securities Pvt. Ltd, with effect from 1.4.1997 vide order dated 16.6.98 of the Hon.High court at Calcutta. Upon the merger, the company ceased to be a subsidiary company.During the year 2000-01,the company has invested into BNK eSolutions Pvt Ltd to a tune of Rs.2.88 crores to set up an international call centre at Infinity Towers,Salt Lake,Kolkata. This would be the first project of its kind in Eastern India.This project is expected to commence operation in the financial year 2001-02.During the year 2000-01,the company has surrendered its registration as Category 1 Merchant Bankers with SEBI and is reviving its application with RBI to act as NBFC.BNKe. Solutions Pvt. Ltd.. a subsidiary of the Company setup an international Call Center at Kolkata, and commenced commercial operation i

Read More