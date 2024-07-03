Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹540
Prev. Close₹479.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.42
Day's High₹540
Day's Low₹478
52 Week's High₹574
52 Week's Low₹295
Book Value₹1,633.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)478.1
P/E23.39
EPS20.49
Divi. Yield0.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
976.42
663.67
806.82
472.8
Net Worth
986.42
673.67
816.82
482.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.47
19.32
-12.68
0.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
18.56
17.06
10.67
3.7
2.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.56
17.06
10.67
3.7
2.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.17
0
1.92
11
6.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Trivikram Khaitan
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sunil Bhandari
Non Executive Director
Harish Toshniwal
Non Executive Director
SUNIL KUMAR SANGANERIA
Independent Director
Rusha Mitra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
BHAWNA AGARWAL
Independent Director
Tarun Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quest Capital Markets Ltd
Summary
Quest Capital Markets Ltd (Formerly known as BNK Capital Markets Limited) was incorporated on 17th April 1986. The Company is engaged into trading of securities, leasing, mobilisation of fixed deposit scheme of others companies, investments in securities for long term and short term, investment banking services comprising loan syndication services, bill discounting syndication, lease consultancy etc. and has set up an equity research cell to conduct in depth research on companies and industry.BNK Stock Brokers Pvt. Ltd, was a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, the company has disinvested its holding to the extent of Rs 25 lacs for strategic reasons. BNK Stock Brokers Pvt. Ltd merged with BNK Securities Pvt. Ltd, with effect from 1.4.1997 vide order dated 16.6.98 of the Hon.High court at Calcutta. Upon the merger, the company ceased to be a subsidiary company.During the year 2000-01,the company has invested into BNK eSolutions Pvt Ltd to a tune of Rs.2.88 crores to set up an international call centre at Infinity Towers,Salt Lake,Kolkata. This would be the first project of its kind in Eastern India.This project is expected to commence operation in the financial year 2001-02.During the year 2000-01,the company has surrendered its registration as Category 1 Merchant Bankers with SEBI and is reviving its application with RBI to act as NBFC.BNKe. Solutions Pvt. Ltd.. a subsidiary of the Company setup an international Call Center at Kolkata, and commenced commercial operation i
Read More
The Quest Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹478.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quest Capital Markets Ltd is ₹478.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quest Capital Markets Ltd is 23.39 and 0.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quest Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quest Capital Markets Ltd is ₹295 and ₹574 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quest Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.74%, 3 Years at 25.30%, 1 Year at 24.19%, 6 Month at 25.14%, 3 Month at -7.03% and 1 Month at -1.76%.
