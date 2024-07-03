Quest Capital Markets Ltd Summary

Quest Capital Markets Ltd (Formerly known as BNK Capital Markets Limited) was incorporated on 17th April 1986. The Company is engaged into trading of securities, leasing, mobilisation of fixed deposit scheme of others companies, investments in securities for long term and short term, investment banking services comprising loan syndication services, bill discounting syndication, lease consultancy etc. and has set up an equity research cell to conduct in depth research on companies and industry.BNK Stock Brokers Pvt. Ltd, was a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, the company has disinvested its holding to the extent of Rs 25 lacs for strategic reasons. BNK Stock Brokers Pvt. Ltd merged with BNK Securities Pvt. Ltd, with effect from 1.4.1997 vide order dated 16.6.98 of the Hon.High court at Calcutta. Upon the merger, the company ceased to be a subsidiary company.During the year 2000-01,the company has invested into BNK eSolutions Pvt Ltd to a tune of Rs.2.88 crores to set up an international call centre at Infinity Towers,Salt Lake,Kolkata. This would be the first project of its kind in Eastern India.This project is expected to commence operation in the financial year 2001-02.During the year 2000-01,the company has surrendered its registration as Category 1 Merchant Bankers with SEBI and is reviving its application with RBI to act as NBFC.BNKe. Solutions Pvt. Ltd.. a subsidiary of the Company setup an international Call Center at Kolkata, and commenced commercial operation in March 2002. M/s. BNK COMDEX Pvt. Ltd. was formed as new subsidiary Company in December, 2003. The BPO operation of BNK-e-Solutions Pvt. Ltd. was increased to over 300 seats and further the Company added further 200 seats in 2005. In 2007, Company made further investments in BNK Commodities Pvt Ltd. a subsidiary of the Company and BNK Commodities Pvt. Ltd. became a Member of NCDEX, MCX, & NSEL by starting its operations.On 30th March, 2021 the existing promoters of the Company got into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Lebnitze Real Estates Private Limited to sell their entire shareholding representing 59.69% of the equity share capital of the Company. Lebnitze thereafter made an open offer dated 16th July, 2021 for acquisition of up to 26,00,000 fully paid up equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each from the public shareholders in accordance with SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations) 2011. Upon completion of Open Offer period on 10th August, 2021, Lebnitze further acquired 22,92,079 Equity Shares representing 22.92% of paid up share capital of the Company and its total holding post Open Offer increased to 82.61% effective on 23rd August, 2021.During the year 2021-22, the name of the Company got changed from BNK Capital Markets Limited to Quest Capital Markets Limited w.e.f 09th March 2022.