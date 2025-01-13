iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quest Capital Markets Ltd Balance Sheet

441.05
(-6.18%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:24:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Quest Capital Markets Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

976.42

663.67

806.82

472.8

Net Worth

986.42

673.67

816.82

482.8

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

48.97

23.97

39.88

10.71

Total Liabilities

1,035.39

697.64

856.7

493.51

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

963.23

630.44

754.72

413.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.33

Networking Capital

8.47

8.96

16.05

7.61

Inventories

0.1

0.1

7.63

7.49

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.05

0.07

0.2

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

8.77

9.35

9.18

0.62

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.11

-0.3

-0.3

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.35

-0.43

-0.52

-0.4

Cash

29.69

4.24

22.92

30.84

Total Assets

1,001.39

643.64

793.69

452.7

Quest Capital : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Quest Capital Markets Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.