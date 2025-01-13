Quest Capital Markets Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
976.42
663.67
806.82
472.8
Net Worth
986.42
673.67
816.82
482.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
48.97
23.97
39.88
10.71
Total Liabilities
1,035.39
697.64
856.7
493.51
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
963.23
630.44
754.72
413.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.33
Networking Capital
8.47
8.96
16.05
7.61
Inventories
0.1
0.1
7.63
7.49
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.05
0.07
0.2
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
8.77
9.35
9.18
0.62
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.11
-0.3
-0.3
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.35
-0.43
-0.52
-0.4
Cash
29.69
4.24
22.92
30.84
Total Assets
1,001.39
643.64
793.69
452.7
