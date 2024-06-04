Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from the 03rd July, 2024 to the 09th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 38th AGM of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Rs.2.5000 per share(25%)Final Dividend& A.G.M. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.06.2024)