Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Quest Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 13th November 2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Quest Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. We are enclosing Outcome of Board Meeting for considering and approving Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Quest Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with other agenda. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) for appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, as amended. Details enclosed

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024