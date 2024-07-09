Intimation notice of AGM to be held on 09th July, 2024 for the financial year 2023-24 Intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of 38th AGM of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. We are enclosing the summary of proceedings of 38th AGM held on 09th July, 2024 at 11.00 am through VC/OAVM pursuant to Regulation 30, Part -A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. We are enclosing herewith the Scrutinizers Report with Voting Results of the resolutions passed at the 38th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)