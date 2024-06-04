|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Apr 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with other agenda. The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.5/- per Equity Share (25%) for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 subject to approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Intimation letter of Record Date for the Final Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)
