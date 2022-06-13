iifl-logo-icon 1
Quest Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

0.45
(-4.26%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:25:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

123.32

123.32

123.32

123.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-80.08

-80.02

-80.01

-79.99

Net Worth

43.24

43.3

43.31

43.33

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

43.24

43.3

43.31

43.33

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.06

20.55

20.76

20.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.13

0.13

0.13

Networking Capital

22.17

22.6

22.4

22.35

Inventories

16.51

16.61

16.65

16.65

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0.1

0.1

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

5.89

6.29

5.93

5.81

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.3

-0.28

-0.21

Cash

0

0.01

0

0.08

Total Assets

43.24

43.3

43.3

43.33

