Quest Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
123.32
123.32
123.32
123.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-80.08
-80.02
-80.01
-79.99
Net Worth
43.24
43.3
43.31
43.33
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
43.24
43.3
43.31
43.33
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.06
20.55
20.76
20.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.13
0.13
0.13
Networking Capital
22.17
22.6
22.4
22.35
Inventories
16.51
16.61
16.65
16.65
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.1
0.1
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
5.89
6.29
5.93
5.81
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.23
-0.3
-0.28
-0.21
Cash
0
0.01
0
0.08
Total Assets
43.24
43.3
43.3
43.33
