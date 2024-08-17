iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Quest Financial Services Ltd Share Price

0.45
(-4.26%)
Jun 13, 2022|03:25:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Quest Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.45

Prev. Close

0.47

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.45

Day's Low

0.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Quest Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Quest Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Quest Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:05 AM
Jun-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.00%

Non-Promoter- 97.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Quest Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

123.32

123.32

123.32

123.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-80.08

-80.02

-80.01

-79.99

Net Worth

43.24

43.3

43.31

43.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0

-2.51

-24.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

3.33

16.06

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

3.33

16.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Quest Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Quest Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Kishan Kumar Jajodia

Director

Rabindra Kumar Hisaria

Chairman & Independent Directo

Bijay Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Tarun Laha

Director

Nagina Kharwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quest Financial Services Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated on 21st October, 1980 in the name of Faridabad Vidyut Limited Company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on 15th November, 1980. Further, the company changed its name from Faridabad Vidyut Limited to Quest Financial Services Ltd. and obtained the fresh certificate of incorporation consequent on change of name on 6th March, 1991. It was promoted by Mr. Shyam Sundar Bhartia and others. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Institution not accepting Public Deposit and is registered with the Reserve Bank of India.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Quest Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.