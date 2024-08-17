Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹0.45
Prev. Close₹0.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.45
Day's Low₹0.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
123.32
123.32
123.32
123.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-80.08
-80.02
-80.01
-79.99
Net Worth
43.24
43.3
43.31
43.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0
-2.51
-24.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
3.33
16.06
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
3.33
16.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Kishan Kumar Jajodia
Director
Rabindra Kumar Hisaria
Chairman & Independent Directo
Bijay Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Tarun Laha
Director
Nagina Kharwar
Reports by Quest Financial Services Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated on 21st October, 1980 in the name of Faridabad Vidyut Limited Company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on 15th November, 1980. Further, the company changed its name from Faridabad Vidyut Limited to Quest Financial Services Ltd. and obtained the fresh certificate of incorporation consequent on change of name on 6th March, 1991. It was promoted by Mr. Shyam Sundar Bhartia and others. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Institution not accepting Public Deposit and is registered with the Reserve Bank of India.
Read More
