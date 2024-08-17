Summary

The Company was incorporated on 21st October, 1980 in the name of Faridabad Vidyut Limited Company and obtained the certificate of commencement of business on 15th November, 1980. Further, the company changed its name from Faridabad Vidyut Limited to Quest Financial Services Ltd. and obtained the fresh certificate of incorporation consequent on change of name on 6th March, 1991. It was promoted by Mr. Shyam Sundar Bhartia and others. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Institution not accepting Public Deposit and is registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

