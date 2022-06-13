Quest Financial Services Ltd Management Discussions

This Management Discussion and Analysis Report contain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, risks, uncertainties and expectations of future events. Ail statements that address expectations or projections about the future are forward-looking statements. The actual results, performance or achievements can thus differ materially from those projected in any such statements depending on various factors including: the demand supply conditions, change in government regulations, tax regimes, economic development within the country and abroad and such other incidental factors over which, the Company does not have any direct control.

1. Industry Structure & Development

st couple of years have been very challenging for the Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) amidst the COVID pandemic, NBFCs have showcased utmost resilience to the COVID challenge which has directly and significantly affected them, NBFCs are on the path to recovery and are expected to play a very vital role in enabling India to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth target as, NBFCs are the vital connect between the unbanked population and finance - in general, the customer segment of NBFC comprise of small business owners/upcoming entrepreneurs who lack ways and means to fulfil their aspirations and goals. Thus development of these unbanked segments is essential for sustainable development of the entire economy NBFCs will thus, be required to continue recalibrating their strategies in order to deal with the changing business scenario post pandemic.

The contribution of the NBFCs towards supporting real economic activity and their role as a supplemental channel of credit intermediation alongside banks is well recognised. Over the years, the sector has undergone considerable evolution in terms of size, complexity and interconnectedness within the financial sector. Many entities have grown and become systemically significant and hence keeping in view their changing risk profile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued Scale Based Regulation for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) - effective from 1sl October, 2022. These Regulations have classified NBFCs into different layers based on size and complexity - with the aim of calibrating the degree of regulatory prescriptions based on systemic importance of NBFCs.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) segment, touted to be the backbone of the countrys economy, was significantly affected by the pandemic. The Union Budget for 2022-23 has announced several measures for the MSME sector that included increase in budgetary allocation for MSMEs, extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), etc. Besides, the guaranteed cover has also been extended. In the coming years, MSMEs are expected to bounce back and to continue playing a vital role in shaping Indias growth. Your Company has registered itself as a MSME during the year and has been cautiously evaluating the benefits associated with the MSME sector with reference to our business structure.

2. Business Structure & Development

The core financial activities of the Company comprises of providing business loan to corporate and individuals. However, the Company has diversified its financial business portfolio to stay competitive.

The Company has been constantly focused on improving its revenue and maintaining a sustainable growth. The financial performance for the year ended 31sl March, 2023 was satisfactory.

3. Opportunities and threats.

The competition in the NBFC Sector is intense on account of large number of players.

However, regulations relating to governing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are being increasingly harmonized with those of banks to forge the right balance for financial stability while encouraging them to focus on specialized areas. Yet, adverse interest rates can significantly hit the cost of borrowing for NBFCs.

4. Segment - wise or product wise performance

During the year under review, the total revenue from operation is amounting to Rs. 16.50 lakhs as compared to Rs. 16,77 lakhs in the previous year.

5. Outlook

The sound financial System is essential for countrys overall economic growth. The overall performance of the Company for the financial year under review was better than performance of the previous corresponding year. The focus for the forthcoming financial year for the Company will be continued delivery in progressing mode and inculcate a high performance. NBFCs have proven their mettle in many other specialized financial services such as factoring, lease finance, venture capital finance, financing road transport and also in the business of securities-based lending such as Loan against Shares, Margin Funding, IPO Financing, Promoter Funding etc. The Company will strengthen its position in current business and will try to grab new opportunities beneficial for the Company as well as try to overcome all the hindrances and challenges blocking the performance of the Company. The Company is trying to explore new areas which can be developed and marketed to leverage its performance and growth.

6. Risks and concerns

The risk management plan of the Company is monitored by the Risk Management Committee in accordance with the Risk Management Policy of the Company.

NBFCs success largely depends on correctly judging the creditworthiness of the customer. Your Company believes that, the success of NBFCs can be attributed to lower cost, wider and effective reach, strong risk management capabilities to check and control bad debts, and better understanding of their customer segments..

Further, NBFCs on the one hand, are also exposed to Interest Rate Risk (resulting from changes in market interest rates may have adverse impact on NBFCs earnings by changing its Net Interest Income) and liquidity risk (which poses a threat to the ability to meet short term financial demands). In this connection, Interest Risks and Liquidity Risks are managed through regular monitoring of maturity profile. Besides, operational risks in the form of risks of incurring losses due to manual errors, fraud or system failure, can be monitored through an effective internal control system management and its periodic assessment.

7. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy.

The Company strives to continuously upgrade its Internal Control System in line with the best available practices to commensurate with its size and the nature of its operations.

The Companys Internal Control Systems are thus adequate. Further, checks and controls have been exercised through remote access to systems by working from home during the shutdown period.

The Audit Committee in coordination with the internal Audit team regularly reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems, in view of the ever changing business environments.

8. Review of Operational and Financial Performance.

The Company is showing substantial increase in disbursement of loan and is making all due efforts in achieving its business objectives in the most efficient manner even in the dynamic market conditions.

The total income of the Company during the Financial Year 2022-2023 was Rs.16.50 lakhs as compared to Rs. 16.77 lakhs for the previous financial year. The total expenses increased to Rs. 23.23 lakhs in the reporting year as compared to Rs. 17.80 lakhs in the previous year.

9. Material developments in Human Resources.

The Company always considers its human resources as a valuable asset and is committed towards their development for continuous growth. Focus on training to enhance the skill-sets of employees in line with the business and market requirements continued throughout the year and it confers rewards and recognition based on merit. Human resources play a key role in helping the Company deal with the fast-changing competitive environment. So, the company endeavours to provide individual development and growth to the employees that motivate them to give high performance helping the Company to achieve its goals. There were 7 number of employees on roll at the end of the financial year under review.

10. Cautionary Statement

