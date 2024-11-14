Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Quest Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

Quest Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Quest Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 18, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 29 May 2024