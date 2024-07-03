iifl-logo-icon 1
Quest Laboratories Ltd Share Price

140.45
(1.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open144.6
  • Day's High147.15
  • 52 Wk High196.8
  • Prev. Close138.45
  • Day's Low138
  • 52 Wk Low 85.1
  • Turnover (lac)151.68
  • P/E22.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.82
  • EPS6.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)230.16
  • Div. Yield0
Quest Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Quest Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Quest Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Quest Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:14 PM
May-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.36%

Non-Promoter- 9.63%

Institutions: 9.63%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quest Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.94

1.08

1.08

1.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.71

14.02

8.92

4.81

Net Worth

28.65

15.1

10

5.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Quest Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Quest Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mr Anil Kumar Sabarwal

Whole-time Director

Ms Tejaswini Sabarwal

Independent Director

Mr. Gautam Chand Kothari

Independent Director

Amit Ramesh Chandak

Independent Director

Basant Lai Menghwani

Whole-time Director

Vinayak Sabarwal

Whole-time Director

Umendra Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quest Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Quest Laboratories Ltd was originally incorporated under the name Quest Laboratories Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Thereafter, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Quest Laboratories Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on January 23, 2024, by Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations across a broad spectrum, including antibiotics, antimalarials, antispasmodics, anti-inflammatories, antiemetics, respiratory medications, diabetes treatments, antidepressants, and more. These formulations fall under the trademark Quest Laboratories Limited. The company produces a variety of products, comprising ethical drugs, generic drugs, and over-the-counter drugs (OTC). These products are available in various forms such as tablets, liquid orals, oral dry powders, oral powders (ORS), ointments, and external liquids.The Company holds WHO Schedule M GMP, and GLP certifications, adhering to the stringent guidelines set by the World Health Organization. It also possesses Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) certificate issued by Food & Drug Administration, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, indicating its commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and compliance in laboratory operations, particularly within the pharmaceutical sector.The Company has a
Company FAQs

What is the Quest Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Quest Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹140.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quest Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quest Laboratories Ltd is ₹230.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quest Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quest Laboratories Ltd is 22.48 and 3.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quest Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quest Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quest Laboratories Ltd is ₹85.1 and ₹196.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quest Laboratories Ltd?

Quest Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.04%, 6 Month at -10.07%, 3 Month at 24.73% and 1 Month at 26.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quest Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quest Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.83 %
Institutions - 11.70 %
Public - 22.47 %

