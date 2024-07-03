Summary

Quest Laboratories Ltd was originally incorporated under the name Quest Laboratories Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Thereafter, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Quest Laboratories Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on January 23, 2024, by Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations across a broad spectrum, including antibiotics, antimalarials, antispasmodics, anti-inflammatories, antiemetics, respiratory medications, diabetes treatments, antidepressants, and more. These formulations fall under the trademark Quest Laboratories Limited. The company produces a variety of products, comprising ethical drugs, generic drugs, and over-the-counter drugs (OTC). These products are available in various forms such as tablets, liquid orals, oral dry powders, oral powders (ORS), ointments, and external liquids.The Company holds WHO Schedule M GMP, and GLP certifications, adhering to the stringent guidelines set by the World Health Organization. It also possesses Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) certificate issued by Food & Drug Administration, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, indicating its commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and compliance in laboratory operations, particularly within the pharmaceutical sector.The Company has a

