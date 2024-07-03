Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹144.6
Prev. Close₹138.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹151.68
Day's High₹147.15
Day's Low₹138
52 Week's High₹196.8
52 Week's Low₹85.1
Book Value₹43.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)230.16
P/E22.48
EPS6.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.94
1.08
1.08
1.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.71
14.02
8.92
4.81
Net Worth
28.65
15.1
10
5.89
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mr Anil Kumar Sabarwal
Whole-time Director
Ms Tejaswini Sabarwal
Independent Director
Mr. Gautam Chand Kothari
Independent Director
Amit Ramesh Chandak
Independent Director
Basant Lai Menghwani
Whole-time Director
Vinayak Sabarwal
Whole-time Director
Umendra Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quest Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Quest Laboratories Ltd was originally incorporated under the name Quest Laboratories Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Thereafter, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Quest Laboratories Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on January 23, 2024, by Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations across a broad spectrum, including antibiotics, antimalarials, antispasmodics, anti-inflammatories, antiemetics, respiratory medications, diabetes treatments, antidepressants, and more. These formulations fall under the trademark Quest Laboratories Limited. The company produces a variety of products, comprising ethical drugs, generic drugs, and over-the-counter drugs (OTC). These products are available in various forms such as tablets, liquid orals, oral dry powders, oral powders (ORS), ointments, and external liquids.The Company holds WHO Schedule M GMP, and GLP certifications, adhering to the stringent guidelines set by the World Health Organization. It also possesses Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) certificate issued by Food & Drug Administration, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, indicating its commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and compliance in laboratory operations, particularly within the pharmaceutical sector.The Company has a
The Quest Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹140.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quest Laboratories Ltd is ₹230.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quest Laboratories Ltd is 22.48 and 3.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quest Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quest Laboratories Ltd is ₹85.1 and ₹196.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quest Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.04%, 6 Month at -10.07%, 3 Month at 24.73% and 1 Month at 26.15%.
