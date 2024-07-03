Quest Laboratories Ltd Summary

Quest Laboratories Ltd was originally incorporated under the name Quest Laboratories Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 01, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior. Thereafter, the status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Quest Laboratories Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on January 23, 2024, by Registrar of Companies, Centralised Processing Centre.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations across a broad spectrum, including antibiotics, antimalarials, antispasmodics, anti-inflammatories, antiemetics, respiratory medications, diabetes treatments, antidepressants, and more. These formulations fall under the trademark Quest Laboratories Limited. The company produces a variety of products, comprising ethical drugs, generic drugs, and over-the-counter drugs (OTC). These products are available in various forms such as tablets, liquid orals, oral dry powders, oral powders (ORS), ointments, and external liquids.The Company holds WHO Schedule M GMP, and GLP certifications, adhering to the stringent guidelines set by the World Health Organization. It also possesses Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) certificate issued by Food & Drug Administration, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, indicating its commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and compliance in laboratory operations, particularly within the pharmaceutical sector.The Company has approvals to manufacture more than 600 formulations. It routinely manufacture 250 to 300 types of formulationsbased on market demand and limited formulation lines. However, it has versatile manufacturing facility through which it produce multiple products using a combination of processes. The flexible manufacturing infrastructure helps them change product mix in response to changes in market demand. In addition, the Company has complete infrastructure of formulation development, pilot plant and validation studies and is able to develop efficient and cost-effective specialized processes at short notice.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 in accordance with the requirements Quality Management System standard.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 44,50,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.