Quest Laboratories Ltd Management Discussions

INTRODUCTION:

Our Company, Quest Laboratories Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations across a broad spectrum, including antibiotics, antimalarials, antispasmodics, anti-inflammatories, antiemetics, respiratory medications, diabetes treatments, antidepressants, and more. These formulations fall under the trademark "Quest Laboratories Limited". The company produces a variety of products, comprising ethical drugs, generic drugs, and overthe-counter drugs (OTC). These products are available in various forms such as tablets, liquid orals, oral dry powders, oral powders (ORS), ointments, and external liquids. This comprehensive approach allows our Company to address a widerange of medical needs and preferences among patients.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

India is the largest provider of generic drugs globally and is known for its affordable vaccines and generic medications. The Indian Pharmaceutical industry is currently ranked third in pharmaceutical production by volume after evolving over time into a thriving industry growing at a CAGR of 9.43% since the past nine years. Generic drugs, over-the-counter medications, bulk drugs, vaccines, contract research & manufacturing, biosimilars, and biologics are some of the major segments of the Indian pharma industry. India has the most number of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities that are in compliance with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and has 500 API producers that make for around8% of the worldwide API market.

Being a pharmaceutical company, we operate in an industry which is highly regulated and controlled. There are stringent and restrictive norms in relation to quality standards. Further, entry barriers in regulated markets in which we currently operate and seek to expand are very high and have extensive regulations pertaining to research, testing, manufacturing, selling and marketing of pharmaceutical products. In most regulated markets, pharmaceutical products must be registered after being tested for safety, efficacy and environmental impact and the regulations differ from country to country Some of our customers operate in such highly regulated markets and liaise / do business with our Company based on our Company being the approved source of supply.

OPPORTUNITY AND THREATS

Opportunity and Threats

Company is in new geographies with increasing economy and industrial growth augur well for the company’s products in the near short-term.

Global trade wars can pose a challenge to international trade impacting the company. Competition from new players within the country poses a threat.

SEGMENTWISE PERFORMANCE

The Company operates in a single segment of Drugs and Chemicals, which is the primary reportable segment, and the same is given in the notes to the financial statements.

OUTLOOK

Your Company’s estimates for future business development are based both on its customer’s forecasts and on the Company’s own assessments.

RISK AND CONCERNS

The Company had adopted Risk Management Policy to ensure sustainable business growth with stability and to promote a pro-active approach in reporting, evaluating and resolving risks associated with the business.

We believe our Promoters and Senior Management overall experience and vision will enable us to manage and grow our business in the existing markets and to enter new geographies with our competitive advantage. This will help us in addressing and mitigating various risks inherent in our business, including technical problems, facing the competitive landscape changes in global economy resulting in fluctuations in chemical and pharmaceutical pricing across the globe, etc.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to all its operations and such systems are continuously reviewed and upgraded. All the transactions are properly authorized and recorded. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and reporting financial statements. The Internal Audit is conducted by outside auditing firms which evaluate the functioning and quality of internal controls and check; and provides assurance of its adequacy and effectiveness. The Internal Audit Reports are actively reviews by the Audit Committee and adequate remedial measures, if any, are taken. The Internal Audit Reports are also reviews by the Board of Directors periodically. During the year, no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operations were observed.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-2023 Income Revenue from Operations 8256.28 6164.06 Other Income 22.91 22.54 Total Revenue 8279.19 6186.60 Less: Expenses other than Finance cost and Depreciation 6701.43 5379.61 Profit before finance cost, depreciation & amortization, and tax 1577.76 806.99 Less: Finance Costs 76.40 53.84 Less: Depreciation and amortization expenses 56.78 54.98 Profit before Tax 1444.58 698.17 Less: Tax Expenses Current Tax 420.67 179.16 Deferred Tax (Assets)/Liabilities (14.53) (14.51) Profit for the year 1009.38 504.49 Other Comprehensive Income - - Total Comprehensive Income - - Earning per equity share Basic 9.11 46.76 Diluted 9.11 46.76

The Company’s total revenue for the year under review amounted to Rs. 8279.19 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 6186.60 Lakhs of the previous year. The Profit before Tax for the year under review amounted to Rs. 1444.58 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 698.17 Lakhs of the previous year. The Profit after Tax for the year under review amounted to Rs. 1009.38 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 504.49 Lakhs of the previous year. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of pharmaceutical formulations across a broad spectrum, including antibiotics, antimalarials, antispasmodics, anti-inflammatories, antiemetics, respiratory medications, diabetes treatments, antidepressants, and more.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PERFORMANCE

Ratio 2023-24 2022-23 % Variance Explanation in case change is more than 25%, as compared to previous year Inventory Turnover 6.05 10.07 -39.87% - Current Ratio 1.45 1.16 25.27% - Debt Equity Ratio 0.04 0.13 -66.98% During the year ,Equity has been increased by 58275979.03 due to increase in profit. Debtors Turnover ratio 3.81 time 2.94 time 29.57 % - Net Profit Margin 17.5% 11.3% 54.84% - Return on Net worth 0.7% 6.00% 1059.04% - EPS 9.11 46.76 -

MATERAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCE AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Human resource is considered as the most valuable of all resources available to the Company. The Company continues to lay emphasis on building and sustaining an excellent organisation climate based on human performance. The Management has been continuously endeavoring in fostering high performance culture in the organisation.

Further, industrial relations remained peaceful and harmonious during the year.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The Management Discussions and Analysis Statement made above are on the basis of available data as well as certain assumptions as to the economic conditions, various factors affecting raw material prices, selling prices, trend and consumer demand and preference, governing and applicable laws and other economic and political factors. The Management cannot guarantee the accuracy of the assumptions and projected performance of the Company in future. It is therefore, cautioned that the actual results may differ from those expressed and implied therein.