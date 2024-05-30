TO THE MEMBERS OF

QUEST LABORATORIES LIMITED

CIN NO. - U24232MP1998PLC012850

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements ofQuest Laboratories Limitedfthe Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024,the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, notes to the financial statement and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act ,2013 ("the Act ")in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2014 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and its cash flows for the date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financialstatements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no such key Audit Matters to be reported.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• Provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books:

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows and the dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account:

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act and rules made there under, as applicable;

e) On the basis of written representations received from management as on December 31, 2023taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on December 31, 2023from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) Based on our examination, which included test checks the company has used accounting software for maintaining its Books of Accounts for the financial year ended 31st march 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail(edit log) facility and the same has been made operational for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position.

ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any foreseeable losses.

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv.

a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign

entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) contain any material mis-statement.

v. No Dividend is declared or paid by the company during the year.

DATE: 30/05/2024 PLACE: INDORE FOR SHYAM S GUPTA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 007309C Sd/- SHYAM GUPTA PARTNER M.NO.075255 UDIN: 24075255BKAVIR3379

ANNEXURE A

To the Independent Auditors Report on Financial Statements ofQuest Laboratories Limited (Referred to our report of even date)

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements datedMarch 31, 2024, we report that:

i. In respect of Property, Plant & Equipment

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified during the year by the management under a regular program of verification by rotation over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed.

c) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties forming part of the Property, Plant & Equipment are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of Inventory

a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed and also, they have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits which is not in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly statements filed by the company with the banks against sanctioned working capital loan are in agreement with books of accounts.

iii. In respect of loan granted:

According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advance in nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. (Except : Investment in Choksi Laboratories which has been carried at its Actual Investment Value)

iv. In respect of compliance of section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013

According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in our opinion the company has not advanced any loans, made investments, gave guarantees, and provided security prescribed in provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013.

v. In respect of public deposits

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under.

vi. In respect of Cost Records:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the central government under the section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, duty of custom, goods & service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. As per the records of the Company, as atDecember 31, 2023, the Company does not have any undisputed statutory dues which are outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the company there is no dispute in respect of income tax or sales tax or service tax or value added tax or GST or any other cess.

viii. In respect of undisclosed Income

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there were no such unrecorded transaction in the books of account which were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. In respect of repayment of loan

According to the information and explanations given to us, based on our examination of the records of the company and on the basis of overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company,

a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution or bank.

b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution.

c) In our opinion the term loan were applied for the purpose for which the loan was obtained.

d) No such short term loan funds have been utilized for long term purpose.

e) The company has not raised any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. In respect of funds raised through IPO/FPO/Debt finance

a) On the basis of overall examination of the Balance Sheet of the Company, according to the information and explanations provided to us and based on our examination of the records of the company we report that monies raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which those were raised. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument).Howeverthe Company got listed on NSE-Emerge platform on 24th May, 2024.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us as well as based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xi. In respect of fraud reporting

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees was noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In respect of Nidhi Company

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In Respect of Transactions With Related Parties

According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In Respect of Internal Audit System

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business and the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv. In respect of Non-Cash Transactions

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi. In respect of compliance of section 45IA of the RBI Act, 1934

a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

d) According to information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. In respect of Cash losses

The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. In respect of resignation of statutory auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. In respect of any material uncertainty to meet liability

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements ,our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In Respect of Unspent Amount Under Section 135(5) of The Companies Act, 2013

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there was no such unspent amount to be transferred to fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(xx)(a) of the Order are not applicable.

b. The Company does not have ongoing projects under section 135 of the Companies Act. Accordingly, paragraphs 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

DATE:30/05/2024 PLACE: INDORE FOR SHYAM S GUPTA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 007309C Sd/- SHYAM GUPTA PARTNER M.NO.075255 UDIN: 24075255BKAVIR3379

ANNEXURE B

To the Independent Auditors Report on Financial Statements of QUEST LABORATORIES LTD.

(Referred to our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of QUEST LABORATORIES LTD. as of December 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of thefinancial statements of the Company for the date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting

principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at December 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.