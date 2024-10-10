Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
7,165.85
|103.87
|2,51,827.05
|530.6
|0.14
|4,714.2
|390.55
ABB India Ltd
ABB
7,039.5
|87.83
|1,48,252.16
|440.45
|0.42
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
715.6
|121.83
|1,11,174.58
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
62.5
|417.75
|90,474.84
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
239.05
|205.25
|85,049.4
|96.67
|0.1
|6,584.1
|70.64
