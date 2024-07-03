Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹25
Prev. Close₹24.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.54
Day's High₹25.3
Day's Low₹24
52 Week's High₹39.74
52 Week's Low₹15.54
Book Value₹16.59
Face Value₹6.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
7,165.85
|103.87
|2,51,827.05
|530.6
|0.14
|4,714.2
|390.55
ABB India Ltd
ABB
7,039.5
|87.83
|1,48,252.16
|440.45
|0.42
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
715.6
|121.83
|1,11,174.58
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
62.5
|417.75
|90,474.84
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
239.05
|205.25
|85,049.4
|96.67
|0.1
|6,584.1
|70.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
The Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹28.06 Cr. as of 10 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 1.52 as of 10 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹15.54 and ₹39.74 as of 10 Oct ‘24
Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.15%, 6 Month at 43.39%, 3 Month at -36.39% and 1 Month at -9.03%.
