Quest Softech (India) Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price

25.3
(4.98%)
Oct 10, 2024|04:01:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25
  • Day's High25.3
  • 52 Wk High39.74
  • Prev. Close24.1
  • Day's Low24
  • 52 Wk Low 15.54
  • Turnover (lac)13.54
  • P/E0
  • Face Value6.5
  • Book Value16.59
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Quest Softech (India) Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

25

Prev. Close

24.1

Turnover(Lac.)

13.54

Day's High

25.3

Day's Low

24

52 Week's High

39.74

52 Week's Low

15.54

Book Value

16.59

Face Value

6.5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Quest Softech (India) Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:55 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Quest Softech (India) Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Quest Softech (India) Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

7,165.85

103.872,51,827.05530.60.144,714.2390.55

ABB India Ltd

ABB

7,039.5

87.831,48,252.16440.450.422,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

715.6

121.831,11,174.58222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

62.5

417.7590,474.8483.7201,396.942.85

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

239.05

205.2585,049.496.670.16,584.170.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quest Softech (India) Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quest Softech (India) Ltd Partly Paidup

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹28.06 Cr. as of 10 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 1.52 as of 10 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹15.54 and ₹39.74 as of 10 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup?

Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.15%, 6 Month at 43.39%, 3 Month at -36.39% and 1 Month at -9.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Ampvolts Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

