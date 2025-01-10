To the Members of

Quest Softech (India) Limited Report on the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Quest Softech (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements")

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Loss, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, provide a separate opinion on these matters. There are no key audit matters to be disclosed.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies

Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the

Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events the Companys ability to continue as a going or conditions that may cast significant concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned findings, scope and timing of the audit and significant including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounts Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and (g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company did not have any pending litigations, which have impact on its financial position in its financial statements except Income Tax appeal is pending for the AY

2012-13 and outcome of appeal is awaited (Refer Note 32). ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Beneficiaries") Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or provide any or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared dividend during the current year in accordance with

Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date) i. In respect of the Company Property, Plant & Equipment and other Intangible Assets: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment on the basis of available information;

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; b) As explained to us, all the property, plant & equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification; c) According to the documents provided to us, we report that, the Company does not have immovable properties of land and buildings as at the balance sheet date; d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year; e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated and are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition)

Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder; ii. In respect of Inventories:

(a) The inventories, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, were physically at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the verified coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate having regard to size of the company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book record that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits, in excess of five crore rupees, during any point of time of the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. iii. In respect of loans and advances, guarantee or security provided: (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has provided loans during the year and the outstanding balance of loans as at March 31,

2024 are given below:

r> Particulars Loan ( in lakhs) A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - Joint Ventures - - Others - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries - - Joint Ventures - - Others 361.84

The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. b) The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided during the year are not prejudicial to the companys interest; c) In respect of loans granted or advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest which are payable on demand.

During the year, the Company has not demanded such loan. Having regard to the fact that the repayment of principal or payment of interest has not been demanded by the Company, in our opinion the repayments of principal amounts are regular. d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties; f) The Company has granted loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment details of which are given below: ( in lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans - Repayable on demand (A) Nil Nil Nil - Agreement does not specify any terms or period (B) 361.84 Nil Nil Total (A+B) 361.84 Nil Nil Percentage of loans to the total loans 100% 0% 0%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided. v. The Company has not accepted any public deposits within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and rules framed there-under. We are informed that no order has been passed by the Company

Law Board or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal. Accordingly, paragraph

3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, In respect of statutory dues: a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities in all cases during the year.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and representation made available to me by the

Company, there are no amounts of any statutory dues which are yet to be deposited on account of any dispute except as stated below: (Refer Note 32)

Name of the statute Nature of dues Total Outstanding Demand (Rs in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income tax Disallowance 35.35 AY 2012-13 CIT (Appeals)

viii. There are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given to us, In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan except Vehicle loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)

(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company According to the information and explanations given to me and on the basis of my examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made right issue of equity shares during the year, the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act,

2013 have been complied with.(Refer Note 42) xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under Sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by Secretarial Auditor or us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report. xii. The Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 2024. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act

1934. xvii. The company has incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year. The respective figure for the same is (208.17) lakhs and (34.46) lakhs. xviii. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement of clause 3(xviii) are not applicable. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable. xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company doesnt have any subsidiary company / associate company / joint venture company. Accordingly, clause (xxi) of order is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

To the Members of

Quest Softech (India) Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Quest Softech (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.