Quest Softech India Ltd Share Price

70.51
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:06:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open71.02
  • Day's High74.75
  • 52 Wk High77.98
  • Prev. Close74.22
  • Day's Low70.51
  • 52 Wk Low 34.26
  • Turnover (lac)7.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)70.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Quest Softech India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

71.02

Prev. Close

74.22

Turnover(Lac.)

7.58

Day's High

74.75

Day's Low

70.51

52 Week's High

77.98

52 Week's Low

34.26

Book Value

19.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

70.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Quest Softech India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

1 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ampvolts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ampvolts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 45.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quest Softech India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.8

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.43

-6.67

-6.31

-8.92

Net Worth

17.23

3.33

3.69

1.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

0.06

0.1

0.1

yoy growth (%)

33.33

-42.85

0

10.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.02

-0.05

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.26

-0.05

-0.03

0.45

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0.03

0.08

Working capital

0

-0.77

0.2

0.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.33

-42.85

0

10.52

Op profit growth

7,041.54

57.51

-50.84

37.25

EBIT growth

7,041.54

70.57

-107.61

-225.98

Net profit growth

7,201.54

1,725

-100.58

-291.07

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Quest Softech India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Quest Softech India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Tejas Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

MITTAL KEVIN SHAH

Managing Director

Vipul Narendrabhai Chauhan

Independent Director

Jaydeep Purujit Mehta

Executive Director

Naimish Raval

Independent Director

Bipin Hirpara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quest Softech India Ltd

Summary

Ampvolts Limited was originally incorporated on 27th March, 2000 as Quest Softech (India) Private Limited and subsequently, incorporated on 18th March, 2008 as Quest Softech (India) Limited to carry on business of providing Software and Hardware consultancy and allied services.The Company is a progressive-thinking business, is a supplier of Innovative, Secure, and Energy-Efficient Electric Vehicle Charging Systems. It support environmental sustainability and work to provide the country with green infrastructure, services, and electricity generation. It identify market needs and offer the best technological electric charging station solutions to the populace. An affiliate of VerdeMobility, a division of SLS Group Co., Quest Softech (India) Ltd serves as their expanded sales and service division. VerdeMobility is the inventor of innovative charging technologies and has developed a variety of cutting-edge and reasonably priced EV chargers.During the year 2022-23, the Company has ventured into business of sales and services related to Electric vehicle charges and charging stations.
Company FAQs

What is the Ampvolts Ltd share price today?

The Ampvolts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ampvolts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ampvolts Ltd is ₹70.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ampvolts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ampvolts Ltd is 0 and 3.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ampvolts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ampvolts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ampvolts Ltd is ₹34.26 and ₹77.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ampvolts Ltd?

Ampvolts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 124.55%, 3 Years at 227.14%, 1 Year at 50.06%, 6 Month at 82.54%, 3 Month at 45.16% and 1 Month at 45.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ampvolts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ampvolts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.30 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 45.65 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Quest Softech India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

