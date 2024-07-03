Summary

Ampvolts Limited was originally incorporated on 27th March, 2000 as Quest Softech (India) Private Limited and subsequently, incorporated on 18th March, 2008 as Quest Softech (India) Limited to carry on business of providing Software and Hardware consultancy and allied services.The Company is a progressive-thinking business, is a supplier of Innovative, Secure, and Energy-Efficient Electric Vehicle Charging Systems. It support environmental sustainability and work to provide the country with green infrastructure, services, and electricity generation. It identify market needs and offer the best technological electric charging station solutions to the populace. An affiliate of VerdeMobility, a division of SLS Group Co., Quest Softech (India) Ltd serves as their expanded sales and service division. VerdeMobility is the inventor of innovative charging technologies and has developed a variety of cutting-edge and reasonably priced EV chargers.During the year 2022-23, the Company has ventured into business of sales and services related to Electric vehicle charges and charging stations.

Read More