Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹71.02
Prev. Close₹74.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.58
Day's High₹74.75
Day's Low₹70.51
52 Week's High₹77.98
52 Week's Low₹34.26
Book Value₹19.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)70.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.8
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.43
-6.67
-6.31
-8.92
Net Worth
17.23
3.33
3.69
1.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
0.06
0.1
0.1
yoy growth (%)
33.33
-42.85
0
10.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.02
-0.05
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.26
-0.05
-0.03
0.45
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0.03
0.08
Working capital
0
-0.77
0.2
0.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.33
-42.85
0
10.52
Op profit growth
7,041.54
57.51
-50.84
37.25
EBIT growth
7,041.54
70.57
-107.61
-225.98
Net profit growth
7,201.54
1,725
-100.58
-291.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Tejas Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MITTAL KEVIN SHAH
Managing Director
Vipul Narendrabhai Chauhan
Independent Director
Jaydeep Purujit Mehta
Executive Director
Naimish Raval
Independent Director
Bipin Hirpara
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quest Softech India Ltd
Summary
Ampvolts Limited was originally incorporated on 27th March, 2000 as Quest Softech (India) Private Limited and subsequently, incorporated on 18th March, 2008 as Quest Softech (India) Limited to carry on business of providing Software and Hardware consultancy and allied services.The Company is a progressive-thinking business, is a supplier of Innovative, Secure, and Energy-Efficient Electric Vehicle Charging Systems. It support environmental sustainability and work to provide the country with green infrastructure, services, and electricity generation. It identify market needs and offer the best technological electric charging station solutions to the populace. An affiliate of VerdeMobility, a division of SLS Group Co., Quest Softech (India) Ltd serves as their expanded sales and service division. VerdeMobility is the inventor of innovative charging technologies and has developed a variety of cutting-edge and reasonably priced EV chargers.During the year 2022-23, the Company has ventured into business of sales and services related to Electric vehicle charges and charging stations.
Read More
The Ampvolts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ampvolts Ltd is ₹70.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ampvolts Ltd is 0 and 3.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ampvolts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ampvolts Ltd is ₹34.26 and ₹77.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ampvolts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 124.55%, 3 Years at 227.14%, 1 Year at 50.06%, 6 Month at 82.54%, 3 Month at 45.16% and 1 Month at 45.59%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.