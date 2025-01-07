Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.08
0.06
0.1
0.1
yoy growth (%)
33.33
-42.85
0
10.52
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.02
-0.05
-0.04
As % of sales
76.5
40.83
56.85
44.95
Other costs
-4.28
-0.09
-0.08
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5,352.87
158.66
79.23
128.47
Operating profit
-4.26
-0.05
-0.03
-0.07
OPM
-5,329.37
-99.5
-36.09
-73.42
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.3
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.84
Profit before tax
-4.26
-0.05
-0.03
0.45
Taxes
0
0
0.03
0.08
Tax rate
0.01
-2.17
-90.85
19.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.26
-0.05
0
0.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.26
-0.05
0
0.54
yoy growth (%)
7,201.54
1,725
-100.58
-291.07
NPM
-5,330.12
-97.33
-3.04
522.85
