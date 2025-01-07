iifl-logo-icon 1
Quest Softech India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

69.2
(-1.86%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.08

0.06

0.1

0.1

yoy growth (%)

33.33

-42.85

0

10.52

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.02

-0.05

-0.04

As % of sales

76.5

40.83

56.85

44.95

Other costs

-4.28

-0.09

-0.08

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5,352.87

158.66

79.23

128.47

Operating profit

-4.26

-0.05

-0.03

-0.07

OPM

-5,329.37

-99.5

-36.09

-73.42

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.3

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.84

Profit before tax

-4.26

-0.05

-0.03

0.45

Taxes

0

0

0.03

0.08

Tax rate

0.01

-2.17

-90.85

19.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.26

-0.05

0

0.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.26

-0.05

0

0.54

yoy growth (%)

7,201.54

1,725

-100.58

-291.07

NPM

-5,330.12

-97.33

-3.04

522.85

