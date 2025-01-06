iifl-logo-icon 1
Quest Softech India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

70.51
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Quest Softech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.26

-0.05

-0.03

0.45

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.3

Tax paid

0

0

0.03

0.08

Working capital

0

-0.77

0.2

0.79

Other operating items

Operating

-4.26

-0.82

0.19

1.03

Capital expenditure

0

-1.59

0

0

Free cash flow

-4.26

-2.41

0.19

1.03

Equity raised

-9.31

-9.49

-9.76

-10.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.18

0.13

0.12

0.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.4

-11.78

-9.45

-9.58

