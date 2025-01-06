Quest Softech India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.26
-0.05
-0.03
0.45
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.3
Tax paid
0
0
0.03
0.08
Working capital
0
-0.77
0.2
0.79
Other operating items
Operating
-4.26
-0.82
0.19
1.03
Capital expenditure
0
-1.59
0
0
Free cash flow
-4.26
-2.41
0.19
1.03
Equity raised
-9.31
-9.49
-9.76
-10.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.18
0.13
0.12
0.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.4
-11.78
-9.45
-9.58
No Record Found
