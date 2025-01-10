Quest Softech India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.8
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.43
-6.67
-6.31
-8.92
Net Worth
17.23
3.33
3.69
1.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
4.31
0.19
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.31
7.64
3.88
1.2
Fixed Assets
1.97
0.15
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0
0
0.43
Networking Capital
8.6
7.43
3.85
0.74
Inventories
2.24
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.11
0.03
0.1
0.09
Debtor Days
410.62
Other Current Assets
6.55
7.64
3.88
0.73
Sundry Creditors
-1.16
-0.18
-0.08
-0.07
Creditor Days
319.37
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.06
-0.05
-0.01
Cash
6.63
0.04
0
0.01
Total Assets
17.31
7.64
3.87
1.2
No Record Found
