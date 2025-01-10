iifl-logo-icon 1
Quest Softech India Ltd Balance Sheet

66.89
(-1.92%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.8

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.43

-6.67

-6.31

-8.92

Net Worth

17.23

3.33

3.69

1.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0.06

4.31

0.19

0.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.31

7.64

3.88

1.2

Fixed Assets

1.97

0.15

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0

0

0.43

Networking Capital

8.6

7.43

3.85

0.74

Inventories

2.24

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.11

0.03

0.1

0.09

Debtor Days

410.62

Other Current Assets

6.55

7.64

3.88

0.73

Sundry Creditors

-1.16

-0.18

-0.08

-0.07

Creditor Days

319.37

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

-0.06

-0.05

-0.01

Cash

6.63

0.04

0

0.01

Total Assets

17.31

7.64

3.87

1.2

