PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Dec 202426 Nov 2024
Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various statutory matters alongwith with any other business that may be brought forward with the permission of the Chair. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th November, 2024
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board in their meeting held today approved the Financials Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th October, 2024
Board Meeting3 Oct 202427 Sep 2024
Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve record date for dispatch of notice to existing equity shareholders and the date of opening and closing Second and Final Call pertaining to partly paid-up equity shares issued by the Company on a rights basis pursuant to its Letter of Offer dated January 24 2024 and various other matters Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Quest Softech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
Quest Softech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the date to make First Call pertaining to partly paid-up shares issued by the Company on a rights basis pursuant to its Letter of Offer dated January 24 2024 and various other statutory matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)
Board Meeting27 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Quest Softech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and inter alia matters connected therwewith. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
Board Meeting1 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 1, 2024
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Quest Softech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unauidted financial results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 10/02/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

