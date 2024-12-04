|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various statutory matters alongwith with any other business that may be brought forward with the permission of the Chair. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th November, 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board in their meeting held today approved the Financials Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th October, 2024
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Ampvolts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve record date for dispatch of notice to existing equity shareholders and the date of opening and closing Second and Final Call pertaining to partly paid-up equity shares issued by the Company on a rights basis pursuant to its Letter of Offer dated January 24 2024 and various other matters Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Quest Softech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jun 2024
|18 Jun 2024
|Quest Softech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the date to make First Call pertaining to partly paid-up shares issued by the Company on a rights basis pursuant to its Letter of Offer dated January 24 2024 and various other statutory matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|Quest Softech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and inter alia matters connected therwewith. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Mar 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 1, 2024
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Quest Softech (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unauidted financial results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 10/02/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
