|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|This is to inform you that the Register of members and share transfer book of the company shall remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 and annual general meeting(AGM) to be held on 30th September 2024 at 11.00am at its registered office Proceeding of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
