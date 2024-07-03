Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.6
Prev. Close₹0.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.37
Day's High₹0.66
Day's Low₹0.6
52 Week's High₹1.09
52 Week's Low₹0.56
Book Value₹0.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.15
P/E63
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
15
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.17
-1.17
-1.17
-1.12
Net Worth
13.83
13.83
13.83
13.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
0.9
0.28
-6.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sujit Kumar Panda
Independent Director
Sandip Kumar Bej
Managing Director
Sagar Mal Nahata
Company Secretary
Shradha Hande
Additional Director
Malti Jaiswal
Additional Director
Ajay Pratap Singh
Additional Director
Rishi Kant Tiwari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by R G F Capital Markets Ltd
Summary
R G F Capital Markets Ltd is a non-deposit taking NBFC, registered with the RBI. Incorporated on May 4, 1983 in Kolkata, the Company has been in the business of providing working capital loans to commercial, industrial and financial clients. The Company is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market. Being an NBFC, Company positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local moneylenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services. Apart from this, the Company offers financial services to commercial, industrial and financial clients consisting of Working capital loans and Loan.
The R G F Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R G F Capital Markets Ltd is ₹9.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of R G F Capital Markets Ltd is 63 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R G F Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R G F Capital Markets Ltd is ₹0.56 and ₹1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
R G F Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.63%, 3 Years at -1.33%, 1 Year at -1.56%, 6 Month at -14.86%, 3 Month at -10.00% and 1 Month at -11.27%.
