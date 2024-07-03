iifl-logo-icon 1
R G F Capital Markets Ltd Share Price

0.61
(-3.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:25:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.6
  • Day's High0.66
  • 52 Wk High1.09
  • Prev. Close0.63
  • Day's Low0.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0.56
  • Turnover (lac)1.37
  • P/E63
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.91
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

R G F Capital Markets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.6

Prev. Close

0.63

Turnover(Lac.)

1.37

Day's High

0.66

Day's Low

0.6

52 Week's High

1.09

52 Week's Low

0.56

Book Value

0.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.15

P/E

63

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

R G F Capital Markets Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

R G F Capital Markets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

R G F Capital Markets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.97%

Non-Promoter- 75.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

R G F Capital Markets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15

15

15

15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.17

-1.17

-1.17

-1.12

Net Worth

13.83

13.83

13.83

13.88

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

0.9

0.28

-6.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

R G F Capital Markets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT R G F Capital Markets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sujit Kumar Panda

Independent Director

Sandip Kumar Bej

Managing Director

Sagar Mal Nahata

Company Secretary

Shradha Hande

Additional Director

Malti Jaiswal

Additional Director

Ajay Pratap Singh

Additional Director

Rishi Kant Tiwari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by R G F Capital Markets Ltd

Summary

R G F Capital Markets Ltd is a non-deposit taking NBFC, registered with the RBI. Incorporated on May 4, 1983 in Kolkata, the Company has been in the business of providing working capital loans to commercial, industrial and financial clients. The Company is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market. Being an NBFC, Company positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local moneylenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services. Apart from this, the Company offers financial services to commercial, industrial and financial clients consisting of Working capital loans and Loan.
Company FAQs

What is the R G F Capital Markets Ltd share price today?

The R G F Capital Markets Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of R G F Capital Markets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R G F Capital Markets Ltd is ₹9.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of R G F Capital Markets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R G F Capital Markets Ltd is 63 and 0.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R G F Capital Markets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R G F Capital Markets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R G F Capital Markets Ltd is ₹0.56 and ₹1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of R G F Capital Markets Ltd?

R G F Capital Markets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.63%, 3 Years at -1.33%, 1 Year at -1.56%, 6 Month at -14.86%, 3 Month at -10.00% and 1 Month at -11.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R G F Capital Markets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R G F Capital Markets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.02 %

