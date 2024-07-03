iifl-logo-icon 1
R G F Capital Markets Ltd Company Summary

0.56
(-3.45%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:08:00 PM

R G F Capital Markets Ltd Summary

R G F Capital Markets Ltd is a non-deposit taking NBFC, registered with the RBI. Incorporated on May 4, 1983 in Kolkata, the Company has been in the business of providing working capital loans to commercial, industrial and financial clients. The Company is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trading in shares & securities and arbitrage business in stock and commodity market. Being an NBFC, Company positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local moneylenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services. Apart from this, the Company offers financial services to commercial, industrial and financial clients consisting of Working capital loans and Loan.

