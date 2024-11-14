iifl-logo-icon 1
R G F Capital Markets Ltd Board Meeting

0.56
(3.70%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

R G F Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
RGF Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 14th November 2024 at the registered office to consider unaudited accounts of the company for the quarter and year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
RGF Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended june 30 2014 is scheduled to be held on 14th august2024 Unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 reviewed by the audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th august,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
RGF Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Please find herewith Audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
RGF Capital Markets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st december 2023 is scheduled to be held on 13th february 2024 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st december 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024)

