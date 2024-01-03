RaajMarg Infra Investment Trust Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust
154
|11.66
|46,929.96
|972
|13.05
|1,326.5
|163.28
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
INDIGRID
164.34
|14.98
|18,703.18
|297.73
|1.83
|814.87
|140.58
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
90.12
|4.21
|8,200.91
|228.06
|13.32
|248.96
|92.71
Indus Infra Trust
INDUSINVIT
126.03
|16.54
|5,582.36
|87.5
|3.62
|187.41
|111.98
Energy Infrastructure Trust
83.5
|5.93
|5,544.4
|51.48
|20.55
|128.08
|131.56
