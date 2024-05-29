To the Members of Raconteur Global Resources Limited

(Formerly known as Ganesh Films India Limited)

Qualified Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Raconteur Global Resources Limited (Formerly known as Ganesh Films India Limited)) ("the Company"), which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements gives a true and fair view in conformity except for the effects of matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below, with the aforesaid AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the profit and its cash flow statement for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion except for the following qualified opinion as mentioned below:

1. The balances of trade receivables, trade payables, loans and advances given and taken are subject to confirmations, reconciliation and consequential adjustments if any. ln view of above, we are unable to comment upon the resultant impact of the above on the profit for the year, reserve and surplus, investment, loans and advances, trade receivables, trade payables, current and non-current assets and liabilities, as at balance sheet date.

The Companys Going Concern assumption, based on the assurance from new Management is not affected as the new Promoters has taken over the management of the Company and looking for expansion of the operations through various new lines of business.

Emphasis of Matter:

? During the half year ended 31 March, 2024, the company had no operational income because new promoters has just taken over

and changed the companys name and preparing to expand the business through a variety of business lines. Promoters expect their business to continue, view it as a going concern, and will abide by all compliances in the near future.

? The Company has, in case of certain debit/credit balances external liabilities and assets, failed to provide us with the external

confirmations and/ or reconciliations and hence the recording and disclosure of said balances were verified on the basis of other evidence provided to us.

? Further, during the period under consideration the company has written off debtors, loans and advances and creditors. Had these

transactions not been done, the profit of the company would have gone up by Rs. 54,03,562.14/-. The company fails to provide us with any confirmation or reconciliation of balances from the parties and hence disclosure and recording of said transactions were verified based on management representation letter provided to us.

? ln view of above, we are unable to comment upon the resultant impact of the above on the profit for the year, reserve and surplus,

investment, loans and advances, trade receivables, trade payables, current and non-current assets and liabilities, as at balance sheet date.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

Key Audit Matters:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. NIL

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report

Thereon [NIL]

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys

financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and

perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in

the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures

made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit

evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the

financial statements represent the underlying transactions and

events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the specified relevant accounting standard, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 except mentioned in of emphasis of matters.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from

the directors as on 29 May 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors, is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2020, in our opinion and to our best of us information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations that

would affect its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts, required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Since, the Company has not paid or proposed dividend for the year,

section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by Companies (Auditors report) Order 2020 (hereinafter referred to as the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

For Kapil Sandeep & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 016244N

Sd/-

CA. Surinder Pal Singh Partner

Membership No. 511569

UDIN: 24511569BKCWLU5572

Place: Mohali

Date: 29 May 2024

"Annexure A"

Report on Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-

section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RACONTEUR GLOBAL RESOURCES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS GANESH FILMS INDIA LIMITED)) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal

financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial

Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weaknesses have been identified in the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting as at 31 March 2024. Control deficiencies were noted in

i. the balances of trade receivables, trade payables, loans and advances given and taken are subject to confirmations, reconciliation and consequential adjustments if any and

These control deficiencies could potentially result into inappropriate measurement and presentation related to the impairment allowance relating to balances of trade receivables, trade payables, loans and advances given and taken.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the Companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, because of the possible effects of the material weaknesses described in Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Company has not maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were not operating effectively as of 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

We have considered the material weaknesses identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 March, 2024, and these material weaknesses affect our opinion on the said financial statements of the Company.

For Kapil Sandeep & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 016244N

Sd/-

CA. Surinder Pal Singh Partner Membership No. 511569 UDIN: 24511569BKCWLU5572

Place: Mohali

Date: 29 May 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and

Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date.)

i. In respect of its property, plant and equipment and intangible

assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has regular programmed of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner on yearly basis. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to information & explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties were held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. In respect of the Companys investments, loan, guarantee or

security:

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act and accordingly, the provisions of Clause (iii) (a) to (c) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Act during the year. With respect to investments, provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies

Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, Clause (v)

of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, maintenance of cost records under section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable of the Company, as required under Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and the explanations given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, service tax, GST, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities. There were outstanding statutory dues as on 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable;

b) According to information and explanations given to us, there is no dues on account of income tax, service tax, GST and other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks. The Company do not have any borrowings from financial institutions, government or dues to debenture holders.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, working term loans raised by the Company during the year and outstanding working term loans at the beginning of the year have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which they were raised and same has been paid during the year.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial

statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

xv. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xvi. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

a) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xviii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 29.98 Lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit and cash loss of Rs. 68.31 Lakhs was incurred in the immediately preceding financial year.

xix. During the financial year, M/s JMR & Associates LLP (FRN:

106912W/W100300) has resigned from office of Statutory Auditor

w.e.f. 11 November 2023 and M/s Kapil Sandeep & Associates

(FRN: 016244N) was appointed as Statutory Auditor of the

Company w.e.f. 9 December 2023 for financial year 2023-24 to fill

casual vacancy caused by the resignation of Statutory Auditor.

xx. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xxi. The Company is not required to spent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility as it does not fulfill the condition given under section 135 of Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting on clauses 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

For Kapil Sandeep & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 016244N

Sd/-

CA. Surinder Pal Singh Partner

Membership No. 511569

UDIN: 24511569BKCWLU5572

Place: Mohali

Date: 29 May 2024