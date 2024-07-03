Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹13.29
Prev. Close₹13.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹13.29
Day's Low₹13.29
52 Week's High₹30.35
52 Week's Low₹9.09
Book Value₹35.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.93
P/E6.12
EPS2.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.9
6.79
8.93
9.61
Net Worth
15.91
9.8
11.94
12.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.16
2.03
4.48
yoy growth (%)
-92.08
-54.66
Raw materials
-0.2
-2.04
-3.78
As % of sales
126.73
100.56
84.34
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.08
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.87
-0.65
0.2
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.15
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0.05
-0.1
Working capital
-0.14
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-92.08
-54.66
Op profit growth
6.34
-163.29
EBIT growth
4.39
-261.66
Net profit growth
44.35
-667.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nambirajan Ganapathi Yadav
Executive Director
Jayalakshmi Nambirajan Yadav
Non Executive Director
Sahana R Rajagopal
Additional Director
Sunnaykumar Jitendrabhai Narwani
Additional Director
Bhavesh Nareshbhai Sonesara
Additional Director
Iqbal Singh
Additional Director
Asdulla Mehfuzali Khan
Additional Director
Tushar Virendra Pratap Singh
Director
Sahara Sharma
Non Executive Director
Ajit Kumar Tripathy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raconteur Global Resources Ltd
Summary
Raconteur Global Resources Limited was formerly incorporated as a Public Limited Company and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai with the name Ganesh Films India Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 6, 2018. The Companys name was changed to Raconteur Global Resources Limited on September 6, 2023. M/s. Ganesh Films, a proprietory concern was formed by Nambirajan G Yadav, Promoter of Ganesh Films India Limited in year 1985 to increase the popularity of South Indian language movies in northern and western regions of India commonly known in film industry as the North Indian territory (Distribution Territory). Their business includes theatrical distribution of South Indian films including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and other regional films in the Distribution Territory through media platforms like internet, mobile phone and other platforms. The Promoters have vast experience in theatrical distribution of approx. 450 South Indian films (including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and other regional films) in the Distribution Territory. Some of the popular blockbuster films distributed by Ganesh Films, the proprietary concern of the Promoter, (before its acquisition by the Company) includes Sivaji, Dasavathaaram, Endhiran, Thevar Magan, Captain Prabhakaran, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Roja, Oomai Vizhigal etc.In the year 1991, Ganesh Films initiated for first time simultaneous release of Tamil movies in the Distribution Territory and in Sou
Read More
The Raconteur Global Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd is ₹6.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd is 6.12 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raconteur Global Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd is ₹9.09 and ₹30.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raconteur Global Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.47%, 3 Years at 11.30%, 1 Year at -52.50%, 6 Month at -39.40%, 3 Month at -42.95% and 1 Month at -33.18%.
