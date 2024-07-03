iifl-logo-icon 1
Raconteur Global Resources Ltd Share Price

13.29
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.29
  • Day's High13.29
  • 52 Wk High30.35
  • Prev. Close13.03
  • Day's Low13.29
  • 52 Wk Low 9.09
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E6.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.3
  • EPS2.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Raconteur Global Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

13.29

Prev. Close

13.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

13.29

Day's Low

13.29

52 Week's High

30.35

52 Week's Low

9.09

Book Value

35.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.93

P/E

6.12

EPS

2.13

Divi. Yield

0

Raconteur Global Resources Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Raconteur Global Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Raconteur Global Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:15 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.63%

Non-Promoter- 87.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Raconteur Global Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.9

6.79

8.93

9.61

Net Worth

15.91

9.8

11.94

12.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.16

2.03

4.48

yoy growth (%)

-92.08

-54.66

Raw materials

-0.2

-2.04

-3.78

As % of sales

126.73

100.56

84.34

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.08

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-0.87

-0.65

0.2

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.15

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0.05

-0.1

Working capital

-0.14

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-92.08

-54.66

Op profit growth

6.34

-163.29

EBIT growth

4.39

-261.66

Net profit growth

44.35

-667.79

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Raconteur Global Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Raconteur Global Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nambirajan Ganapathi Yadav

Executive Director

Jayalakshmi Nambirajan Yadav

Non Executive Director

Sahana R Rajagopal

Additional Director

Sunnaykumar Jitendrabhai Narwani

Additional Director

Bhavesh Nareshbhai Sonesara

Additional Director

Iqbal Singh

Additional Director

Asdulla Mehfuzali Khan

Additional Director

Tushar Virendra Pratap Singh

Director

Sahara Sharma

Non Executive Director

Ajit Kumar Tripathy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raconteur Global Resources Ltd

Summary

Raconteur Global Resources Limited was formerly incorporated as a Public Limited Company and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai with the name Ganesh Films India Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 6, 2018. The Companys name was changed to Raconteur Global Resources Limited on September 6, 2023. M/s. Ganesh Films, a proprietory concern was formed by Nambirajan G Yadav, Promoter of Ganesh Films India Limited in year 1985 to increase the popularity of South Indian language movies in northern and western regions of India commonly known in film industry as the North Indian territory (Distribution Territory). Their business includes theatrical distribution of South Indian films including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and other regional films in the Distribution Territory through media platforms like internet, mobile phone and other platforms. The Promoters have vast experience in theatrical distribution of approx. 450 South Indian films (including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and other regional films) in the Distribution Territory. Some of the popular blockbuster films distributed by Ganesh Films, the proprietary concern of the Promoter, (before its acquisition by the Company) includes Sivaji, Dasavathaaram, Endhiran, Thevar Magan, Captain Prabhakaran, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Roja, Oomai Vizhigal etc.In the year 1991, Ganesh Films initiated for first time simultaneous release of Tamil movies in the Distribution Territory and in Sou
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Raconteur Global Resources Ltd share price today?

The Raconteur Global Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd is ₹6.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd is 6.12 and 0.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raconteur Global Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd is ₹9.09 and ₹30.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd?

Raconteur Global Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.47%, 3 Years at 11.30%, 1 Year at -52.50%, 6 Month at -39.40%, 3 Month at -42.95% and 1 Month at -33.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raconteur Global Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.37 %

