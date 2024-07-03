Summary

Raconteur Global Resources Limited was formerly incorporated as a Public Limited Company and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai with the name Ganesh Films India Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 6, 2018. The Companys name was changed to Raconteur Global Resources Limited on September 6, 2023. M/s. Ganesh Films, a proprietory concern was formed by Nambirajan G Yadav, Promoter of Ganesh Films India Limited in year 1985 to increase the popularity of South Indian language movies in northern and western regions of India commonly known in film industry as the North Indian territory (Distribution Territory). Their business includes theatrical distribution of South Indian films including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and other regional films in the Distribution Territory through media platforms like internet, mobile phone and other platforms. The Promoters have vast experience in theatrical distribution of approx. 450 South Indian films (including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and other regional films) in the Distribution Territory. Some of the popular blockbuster films distributed by Ganesh Films, the proprietary concern of the Promoter, (before its acquisition by the Company) includes Sivaji, Dasavathaaram, Endhiran, Thevar Magan, Captain Prabhakaran, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Roja, Oomai Vizhigal etc.In the year 1991, Ganesh Films initiated for first time simultaneous release of Tamil movies in the Distribution Territory and in Sou

