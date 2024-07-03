Raconteur Global Resources Ltd Summary

Raconteur Global Resources Limited was formerly incorporated as a Public Limited Company and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai with the name Ganesh Films India Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 6, 2018. The Companys name was changed to Raconteur Global Resources Limited on September 6, 2023. M/s. Ganesh Films, a proprietory concern was formed by Nambirajan G Yadav, Promoter of Ganesh Films India Limited in year 1985 to increase the popularity of South Indian language movies in northern and western regions of India commonly known in film industry as the North Indian territory (Distribution Territory). Their business includes theatrical distribution of South Indian films including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and other regional films in the Distribution Territory through media platforms like internet, mobile phone and other platforms. The Promoters have vast experience in theatrical distribution of approx. 450 South Indian films (including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and other regional films) in the Distribution Territory. Some of the popular blockbuster films distributed by Ganesh Films, the proprietary concern of the Promoter, (before its acquisition by the Company) includes Sivaji, Dasavathaaram, Endhiran, Thevar Magan, Captain Prabhakaran, Thaana Serndha Kootam, Roja, Oomai Vizhigal etc.In the year 1991, Ganesh Films initiated for first time simultaneous release of Tamil movies in the Distribution Territory and in South Indian territory with the famous Tamil language crime drama film Thalapathi starring Rajnikanth, Mammootty, Amrish Puri and other famous film stars directed by Mani Ratnam.In 2001, The Promoters started approaching the cinema halls to run shows on everyday basis which were earlier only running morning shows of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films.The Company Ganesh Films India Limited was incorporated to purchase the film distribution business of M/s Ganesh Films and an agreement for transfer of film distribution business was entered between the Company and M/s Ganesh Films on May 09, 2018. In July 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 10,52,800 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating Rs 8.42 Crore.The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring distribution rights of South Indian movies from production or co-production houses and thereafter distribute the same to the cinema halls spread across the Distribution Territory. Since incorporation, the company has entered into agreements for acquisition of distribution rights of many films (Library). The Company currently has a Library of over 696 South Indian films (including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and other regional language films) in which the Company has sole, irrevocable and non-exclusive distribution right (including linear & non-linear internet rights / IPTV rights / digital rights under copyright to license, sub-license, distribute, advertise, market and otherwise exploit any platforms or internet or digital based medium) to use the contents / titles for a perpetual term for all the territories in the world including India. The Company source or acquire distribution rights of film by entering into assignment / licensing arrangements with film producers. All such films sourced or acquired will be exploited and distributed by us end-to-end through multiple formats of film distribution.