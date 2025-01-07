Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.16
2.03
4.48
yoy growth (%)
-92.08
-54.66
Raw materials
-0.2
-2.04
-3.78
As % of sales
126.73
100.56
84.34
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.08
-0.05
As % of sales
46.79
4.03
1.32
Other costs
-0.12
-0.13
-0.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
77.76
6.65
6.26
Operating profit
-0.24
-0.22
0.36
OPM
-151.29
-11.26
8.06
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.15
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.47
-0.27
-0.02
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.87
-0.65
0.2
Taxes
0
0.05
-0.1
Tax rate
0
-8.02
-48.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.87
-0.6
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.87
-0.6
0.1
yoy growth (%)
44.35
-667.79
NPM
-543.85
-29.82
2.38
