Raconteur Global Resources Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.16

2.03

4.48

yoy growth (%)

-92.08

-54.66

Raw materials

-0.2

-2.04

-3.78

As % of sales

126.73

100.56

84.34

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.08

-0.05

As % of sales

46.79

4.03

1.32

Other costs

-0.12

-0.13

-0.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

77.76

6.65

6.26

Operating profit

-0.24

-0.22

0.36

OPM

-151.29

-11.26

8.06

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.15

-0.12

Interest expense

-0.47

-0.27

-0.02

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.87

-0.65

0.2

Taxes

0

0.05

-0.1

Tax rate

0

-8.02

-48.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.87

-0.6

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.87

-0.6

0.1

yoy growth (%)

44.35

-667.79

NPM

-543.85

-29.82

2.38

