Raconteur Global Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.9
6.79
8.93
9.61
Net Worth
15.91
9.8
11.94
12.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
2.01
3.26
2.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.92
11.81
15.2
15.6
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
4.12
4.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.83
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.07
11.78
11.09
11.33
Inventories
0
0
0
0.13
Inventory Days
294.51
Sundry Debtors
0.11
0.49
2.36
2.16
Debtor Days
4,893.42
Other Current Assets
15.37
12.51
9
9.94
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.21
-0.2
-0.85
Creditor Days
1,925.65
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-1.01
-0.07
-0.05
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
15.91
11.8
15.21
15.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.