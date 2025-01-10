iifl-logo-icon 1
Raconteur Global Resources Ltd Balance Sheet

12.77
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.9

6.79

8.93

9.61

Net Worth

15.91

9.8

11.94

12.62

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

2.01

3.26

2.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.92

11.81

15.2

15.6

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

4.12

4.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.83

0

0

0

Networking Capital

15.07

11.78

11.09

11.33

Inventories

0

0

0

0.13

Inventory Days

294.51

Sundry Debtors

0.11

0.49

2.36

2.16

Debtor Days

4,893.42

Other Current Assets

15.37

12.51

9

9.94

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.21

-0.2

-0.85

Creditor Days

1,925.65

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-1.01

-0.07

-0.05

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

15.91

11.8

15.21

15.6

