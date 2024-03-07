The Board considered and approved the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM). The notice and other relevant documents shall be dispatched to shareholders in due course Submission of Newspaper Advertisement dated 7th March, 2024-Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024) Submission of Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 29th March, 2024. Submission of Scrutinizer Report issued by Ms. Kavita, Partner at A.K Nandwani & Associates. Voting Results of the Remote Evoting/ Evoting at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Friday 29th March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024) Intimation of Newspaper Publication of the Voting Results of Remote E-voting/E-Voting at the EoGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024)