Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held Today i:e, on Monday, the 15th day of July, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. via video conferencing and concluded at 5:30 P.M. , has inter-alia considered and approved the matters as mentioned in the attached outcome. The Board considered to re-schedule the Annual General Meeting and have approved the revised calendar of events. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report for the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22nd August, 2024 at 12:00 P.M Submission of Proceedings of the 6th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 22nd August, 2024. Submission of Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)