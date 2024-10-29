Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 14 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 6:00 p.m. to consider and approve the agenda items attached herewith. Announcement for Resignation tendered by Mr. Rajiv Vashisht as Managing Director of the company w.e.f. closure of business hours on 14th January 2025.

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Raconteur Global Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and Approve Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Half-Year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 29th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

The Board considered to re-schedule the Annual General Meeting and have approved the revised calendar of events.

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Raconteur Global Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 13th day of July 2024 at 04:00 P.M. via video conferencing inter-alia to consider and approve the matters as stated in the attached intimation. Raconteur Global Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held today i:e, on Saturday, the 13th July, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. through video conferencing has been postponed to Monday, 15th July, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. via video conferencing (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024) Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the adjourned meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held Today i:e, on Monday, the 15th day of July, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. via video conferencing and concluded at 5:30 P.M. , has inter-alia considered and approved the matters as mentioned in the attached outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th June, 2024 for appointment of Mr. Ajit Kumar Tripathy as Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

Raconteur Global Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with Regulation 33 of the LODR Regulations the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 at 01:00 P.M through video conferencing to consider and approve inter-alia 1. The Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024.2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. Any other matter with permission of the Chairperson. SUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 29TH MAY, 2024 WHICH COMMENCED AT 01:00 P.M AND CONCLUDED AT 06:45 P.M. IN WHICH THE BOARD HAS CONSIDERED AND APPROVED THE AGENDAS AS STATED IN THE ATTACHED FILE OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING. THE EXCHANGE IS HUMBLY REQUESTED TO KINDLY TAKE THE SAME IN ITS RECORDS. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 1 May 2024

Raconteur Global Resources Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment of 3382346 Equity Shares on Preferential Basis to the allottees from whom the share application money has been received on or before 7th May 2024 pursuant to the issuance of Letter of Offer. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 08th May, 2024 commenced at 11:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing and concluded at 12:30 P.M. inter alia considered and approved : 1. Appointment of Ms. Anuradha Malik (Mem No. 60626, CP No. 27205), Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. Allotment of 2205877 (Twenty Two Lakh Five Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy Seven) Equity Shares on preferential basis at an Issue price of Rs. 34/- per share (including Rs. 24/- as premium) to all allottees who have accorded their acceptance to the Letter of Offer issued by the Company for the preferential allotment and whose payment has been received within the Offer period which commenced from 1st May, 2024 and ended on 7th May, 2024. APPOINTMENT OF MS. ANURADHA MALIK, PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY AS SECRETARIAL AUDITOR OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Submission of intimation for approval in alteration of Memorandum of Association of the company by altering the Clause V of the same. Submission of shareholders approval on appointment of Statutory Auditors of the company to fill the casual vacancy. Submission of intimation for change in designation of the independent director who was appointed initially as additional directors of the company. Submission of shareholder approval for change in designation of the independent directors of the company who was initially appointed as the additional directors.

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024