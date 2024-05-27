TO THE MEMBERS OF RAGHUVANSH AGROFARMS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of RAGHUVANSH AGROFARMS LIMITED ("the company"], which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity (not present, Hence NOT APPLICABLE) for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone financial statements based on our audit. In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

The balances of Loans and advances, Sundry Debtors, Sundry Creditors, Current Liabilities & Provisions and other personal accounts are subject to confirmation and reconciliation, if any. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects/possible effects of the matter described in the basis of Qualified Opinion in above paragraphs, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

a] In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch2024,

b] In the case of the Statement of Profit & Loss, of the Profit for the year ended on that date;

c] In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash flows for the year ended on that date; and

d] In the case of the Income, of the Comprehensive Income for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report] Order, 2020(‘the Order] and issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11] of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3] of the Act, we report that:-

a] We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b] In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c] The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) Except for the effects/possible effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion Paragraph, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2] of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B, and

g) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors] Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. We have been informed that the Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

ii. We have been informed that the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. We have been informed that there were no amounts which required to be transferred by the company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

h] Based on our examination which included test checks , the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023.

On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31march, 2024;

a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the Accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either From borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind Of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies),Including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, Whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, Whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or Entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries:

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties),n with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provided any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a] and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

d) No dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013

For KAMAL GUPTA ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (FRN. 000752C) CA. NEHA AGARWAL (PARTNER) (MRN 406713) Place: Kanpur Date: 27/05/2024 UDIN: 24406713BKFMSV8860

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT:

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of RAGHUVANSH AGROFARMS LIMITED on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

I. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physically verifying all the fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified at the end of financial year, accordance with this program, fixed assets were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 10 to the standalone financial Statements, are held in the name of the company, except for the following:

LESSOR ADDRESS OF PROPERTY AGREEMENT DATE REMARK Sanjeevani Fertilizers and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Village - Gaur Pathak, Pokhrayan , District - Rama Bai Nagar, Bhognipur , Old Kanpur 01.10.2014& 16.05.2017 The property is on lease and the lease agreement is in the name of the company.

The property as mentioned above has actually been acquired by the company on lease.

II. The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year and no discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the procedure for physical verification of inventory is reasonable and adequate in relation to size of the company whereas frequency of such verification is also reasonable. Proper records of inventory have been maintained by the company and no material discrepancies have been noticed on its physical verification.

III. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted loans to any companies, firms or other parties covered in Register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013, and therefore paragraph 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no overdue amount towards the principal and interest

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 & 186 of the Act, with respect to loans and investments made.

V. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v] of the order is not applicable to the company.

VI. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government u/s 148 (1] of the Companies Act 2013.

VII. a] According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including income tax, sales tax, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, sales tax, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for the period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

a] As stated in para 10 of Note 3 in Notes to Account, no dues other than those mentioned there are pending which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of Loan or borrowings to bank during the year. The company has not borrowed from Government or any Debenture holder during the year.

IX. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instrument] and term loan, during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix] of the order is not applicable.

X. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

XI. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii] of the order is not applicable.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement or shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

XVI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not registered under section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

For KAMAL GUPTA ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (FRN. 000752C) CA. NEHA AGARWAL (PARTNER) (MRN 406713) Place: Kanpur Date: 27/05/2024 UDIN: 24406713BKFMSV8860

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RAGHUVANSH AGROFARMS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31st2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and

- expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3] provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.