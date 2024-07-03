Summary

The Company was originally incorporated on December 19, 1996, as Raghuvansh Agrofarms Limited and obtained the certificate for commencement of business on January 02, 1997.Since its inception, the Company is engaged in agriculture operations. The Company is broadly engaged in cultivation of Organic Vegetables, Organic Grains and Cereals. It has an integrated facility for cultivation, processing and distribution of agricultural produce. Apart from the above, the Company is also engaged in dairy farming and production and distribution of dairy products.Recently the Company has ventured into the field of renewable energy. The Company has been successfully running a Bio Gas Power Plant on pilot basis at its Kapli Farms. The said plant has been operational for a period of more than 1 year. Apart from that, the Company is in process of commissioning a 1000 M3 capacity Bio Gas Plant for Power Generation at the factory premises of its subsidiary, M/s Sanjeevani Fertilizers and Chemicals Private Limited and has entered into Memorandum of Understanding dated September 23, 2014.The Company is also planning to set up a 3 MCi commercial radiation processing facility for approved low and medium dose items such wheat, atta, Soya bean and spices such as Coriander, Chilies etc. in Pitampura Industrial Area on Agra- Mumbai, Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh and has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding dated August 23, 2014 (MOU) with President of India acting through and represented by Board

