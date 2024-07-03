iifl-logo-icon 1
Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd Share Price

107.15
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open107.15
  • Day's High107.15
  • 52 Wk High486.8
  • Prev. Close112.75
  • Day's Low107.15
  • 52 Wk Low 88.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.66
  • P/E24.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.16
  • EPS4.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)127.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

107.15

Prev. Close

112.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.66

Day's High

107.15

Day's Low

107.15

52 Week's High

486.8

52 Week's Low

88.25

Book Value

49.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

127.7

P/E

24.04

EPS

4.69

Divi. Yield

0

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:05 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.10%

Non-Promoter- 78.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.92

11.92

11.92

11.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

46.67

40.88

36.03

31.59

Net Worth

58.59

52.8

47.95

43.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.46

15.83

422.17

23.27

yoy growth (%)

-65.47

-96.25

1,714.03

213.11

Raw materials

-1

-7.68

-409.01

-17.32

As % of sales

18.46

48.53

96.88

74.46

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.23

-0.18

-0.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

4.65

6.09

5.61

4.34

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.57

-0.56

-0.54

Tax paid

-0.81

-0.06

-1.11

-0.5

Working capital

3.38

6.36

4.85

7.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.47

-96.25

1,714.03

213.11

Op profit growth

-44.85

-7.83

38.42

2.26

EBIT growth

-23.97

9.21

29.29

12.93

Net profit growth

-36.34

33.93

17.47

5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13.97

11.35

22.31

19.3

43.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.97

11.35

22.31

19.3

43.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.87

4.12

4.55

2.69

1.26

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Subodh Agarwal

Executive Director

Renu Agarwal

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vishal Maheshwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Niranjan Swaroop Goel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neeraj Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated on December 19, 1996, as Raghuvansh Agrofarms Limited and obtained the certificate for commencement of business on January 02, 1997.Since its inception, the Company is engaged in agriculture operations. The Company is broadly engaged in cultivation of Organic Vegetables, Organic Grains and Cereals. It has an integrated facility for cultivation, processing and distribution of agricultural produce. Apart from the above, the Company is also engaged in dairy farming and production and distribution of dairy products.Recently the Company has ventured into the field of renewable energy. The Company has been successfully running a Bio Gas Power Plant on pilot basis at its Kapli Farms. The said plant has been operational for a period of more than 1 year. Apart from that, the Company is in process of commissioning a 1000 M3 capacity Bio Gas Plant for Power Generation at the factory premises of its subsidiary, M/s Sanjeevani Fertilizers and Chemicals Private Limited and has entered into Memorandum of Understanding dated September 23, 2014.The Company is also planning to set up a 3 MCi commercial radiation processing facility for approved low and medium dose items such wheat, atta, Soya bean and spices such as Coriander, Chilies etc. in Pitampura Industrial Area on Agra- Mumbai, Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh and has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding dated August 23, 2014 (MOU) with President of India acting through and represented by Board
Company FAQs

What is the Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd share price today?

The Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd is ₹127.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd is 24.04 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd is ₹88.25 and ₹486.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd?

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.82%, 3 Years at -25.98%, 1 Year at -76.66%, 6 Month at -45.00%, 3 Month at 0.67% and 1 Month at 2.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 78.89 %

