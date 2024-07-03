Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹107.15
Prev. Close₹112.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.66
Day's High₹107.15
Day's Low₹107.15
52 Week's High₹486.8
52 Week's Low₹88.25
Book Value₹49.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)127.7
P/E24.04
EPS4.69
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.92
11.92
11.92
11.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.67
40.88
36.03
31.59
Net Worth
58.59
52.8
47.95
43.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.46
15.83
422.17
23.27
yoy growth (%)
-65.47
-96.25
1,714.03
213.11
Raw materials
-1
-7.68
-409.01
-17.32
As % of sales
18.46
48.53
96.88
74.46
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.23
-0.18
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
4.65
6.09
5.61
4.34
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.57
-0.56
-0.54
Tax paid
-0.81
-0.06
-1.11
-0.5
Working capital
3.38
6.36
4.85
7.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.47
-96.25
1,714.03
213.11
Op profit growth
-44.85
-7.83
38.42
2.26
EBIT growth
-23.97
9.21
29.29
12.93
Net profit growth
-36.34
33.93
17.47
5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13.97
11.35
22.31
19.3
43.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.97
11.35
22.31
19.3
43.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.87
4.12
4.55
2.69
1.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Subodh Agarwal
Executive Director
Renu Agarwal
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vishal Maheshwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Niranjan Swaroop Goel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neeraj Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated on December 19, 1996, as Raghuvansh Agrofarms Limited and obtained the certificate for commencement of business on January 02, 1997.Since its inception, the Company is engaged in agriculture operations. The Company is broadly engaged in cultivation of Organic Vegetables, Organic Grains and Cereals. It has an integrated facility for cultivation, processing and distribution of agricultural produce. Apart from the above, the Company is also engaged in dairy farming and production and distribution of dairy products.Recently the Company has ventured into the field of renewable energy. The Company has been successfully running a Bio Gas Power Plant on pilot basis at its Kapli Farms. The said plant has been operational for a period of more than 1 year. Apart from that, the Company is in process of commissioning a 1000 M3 capacity Bio Gas Plant for Power Generation at the factory premises of its subsidiary, M/s Sanjeevani Fertilizers and Chemicals Private Limited and has entered into Memorandum of Understanding dated September 23, 2014.The Company is also planning to set up a 3 MCi commercial radiation processing facility for approved low and medium dose items such wheat, atta, Soya bean and spices such as Coriander, Chilies etc. in Pitampura Industrial Area on Agra- Mumbai, Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh and has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding dated August 23, 2014 (MOU) with President of India acting through and represented by Board
Read More
The Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹107.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd is ₹127.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd is 24.04 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd is ₹88.25 and ₹486.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -10.82%, 3 Years at -25.98%, 1 Year at -76.66%, 6 Month at -45.00%, 3 Month at 0.67% and 1 Month at 2.92%.
