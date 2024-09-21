? Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting to be held on 21st September, 2024 at 02:30 P.M. at 106, First Floor, Surya Kiran Building, 19 KG Marg, New Delhi-110001; ? Closure of Register of Members and share Transfer Book from 14th September, 2024 to 21st September, 2024 for the purpose of the Annual General Meeting. ? Appointment of Mr. Vaibhav Agnihotri, Practicing Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for conducting voting process in Annual General Meeting. ? Draft Report for the Board of Directors for the Financial Year 2023-24; PROCEEDINGS/OUTCOME OF THE 28TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF RAGHUVANSH AGROFARMS LIMITED INTIMATION ABOUT THE REAPPOINTMENT OF MR. SUBODH AGARWAL AS THE MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE COMPANY FOR A PERIOD OF 05 YEARS (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)