Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.92
11.92
11.92
11.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
46.67
40.88
36.03
31.59
Net Worth
58.59
52.8
47.95
43.51
Minority Interest
Debt
10
1.23
0.01
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
68.59
54.03
47.96
43.6
Fixed Assets
5.27
7.12
4.96
5.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.19
6.19
7.34
7.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.11
0.11
0.12
Networking Capital
53.12
33.16
35.25
30.45
Inventories
0.71
0.42
0.53
1.68
Inventory Days
112.19
Sundry Debtors
0
0.95
5.34
0.31
Debtor Days
20.7
Other Current Assets
53.21
32.92
32.55
29.19
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.8
-1.13
-3.17
-0.73
Cash
3.84
7.44
0.28
0.28
Total Assets
68.58
54.02
47.94
43.6
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.