|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.46
15.83
422.17
23.27
yoy growth (%)
-65.47
-96.25
1,714.03
213.11
Raw materials
-1
-7.68
-409.01
-17.32
As % of sales
18.46
48.53
96.88
74.46
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.23
-0.18
-0.22
As % of sales
4.06
1.51
0.04
0.95
Other costs
-1.12
-2.26
-6.85
-1.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.54
14.3
1.62
5.57
Operating profit
3.11
5.64
6.12
4.42
OPM
56.91
35.63
1.44
19
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.57
-0.56
-0.54
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.04
0
0
Other income
2.08
1.07
0.06
0.47
Profit before tax
4.65
6.09
5.61
4.34
Taxes
-0.81
-0.06
-1.11
-0.5
Tax rate
-17.5
-1.01
-19.8
-11.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.84
6.03
4.5
3.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.84
6.03
4.5
3.83
yoy growth (%)
-36.34
33.93
17.47
5
NPM
70.29
38.12
1.06
16.48
