107.15
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.46

15.83

422.17

23.27

yoy growth (%)

-65.47

-96.25

1,714.03

213.11

Raw materials

-1

-7.68

-409.01

-17.32

As % of sales

18.46

48.53

96.88

74.46

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.23

-0.18

-0.22

As % of sales

4.06

1.51

0.04

0.95

Other costs

-1.12

-2.26

-6.85

-1.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.54

14.3

1.62

5.57

Operating profit

3.11

5.64

6.12

4.42

OPM

56.91

35.63

1.44

19

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.57

-0.56

-0.54

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.04

0

0

Other income

2.08

1.07

0.06

0.47

Profit before tax

4.65

6.09

5.61

4.34

Taxes

-0.81

-0.06

-1.11

-0.5

Tax rate

-17.5

-1.01

-19.8

-11.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.84

6.03

4.5

3.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.84

6.03

4.5

3.83

yoy growth (%)

-36.34

33.93

17.47

5

NPM

70.29

38.12

1.06

16.48

